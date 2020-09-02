The best-selling beauty product of 2020 is now on sale

It’s not every day that a beauty brand can claim that 81% of women said the product visibly transformed their skin but, in this instance, Boots No7 can.

Boots Ireland has just revealed that their No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate is officially the No.1 selling beauty product since its online launch in May. For the first time ever, it is now available in all stores nationwide and it’s been clinically proven improve the skin of women across Ireland.

Following more than two decades of clinical trials in skin ageing in collaboration with The University of Manchester, No7, launched its clinically proven night concentrate with 10 skin results. The No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate consists of a supercharged and powerfully regenerative cocktail that combines two of the most eﬀective age-defying ingredients, peptides and retinol. During their research, No7 discovered the ‘therapeutic sweet spot’ consisting of a 0.3% retinol, which delivers the perfect balance of eﬃcacy with minimal irritation.

Dr Mike Bell, No7 skincare scientific advisor, comments “This is a next generation retinol product and is proving to be a game changer for millions of women who want to transform the appearance of their skin, reducing visible fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation, as well as refining pores, and evening out skin tone and texture. The clinically proven ‘sweet spot’ formulation and incredible skin results have made this product an instant bestseller.”

Research on real women has shown that the new formula containing just 0.3% retinol in an innovative encapsulated format and alongside soothing bisabolol (in a 1.5% complex), produces clinically proven skin improvements with minimal irritation. Many women can testify to the outstanding skin results with 81% saying the product visibly transformed their skin and 89% agreeing the product gave great results, whilst being gentle on their skin.

Geraldine Turner, product tester from the clinical trials, comments: “I tested the product for seven weeks and I was over the moon with the results. I felt like my fine lines had reduced and the overall texture of my skin had softened. I would definitely recommend it to my friends!”

The best-selling concentrate will now be available instore across Ireland for only €25 until 22nd September 2020 – the normal price is €36 for 30ml.