The best Meg Ryan rom-com is on the telly this bank holiday weekend

Congrats, you've made it to the bank holiday weekend!

For the next three days, we can't wait to do nothing but chill out, eat delicious snacks and catch up on some much-needed telly time.

BBC One has revealed that it will be airing one of our favourite rom-coms!

On Saturday night, the channel will be showcasing one of Meg Ryan’s most classic movies – When Harry Met Sally.

For anyone who has never watched this 1989 classic, the movie stars Meg as promising university graduate Sally.

Following her graduation, Sally embarks on a lengthy road trip to New York with fellow graduate Harry (played by Billy Crystal). During their car journey, Harry remarks that it is impossible for men and women to be friends without sexual attraction getting in the way. Sally disputes his theory, and the pair eventually go their separate ways in the big city.

Over the course of the next few years, Harry and Sally occasionally bump into one another, and they eventually become friends. However, as the two become closer and closer, they begin to harbour feelings for each other. In the end, will Harry’s theory be proved right?

Well, you’ll just have to watch it and find out! When Harry Met Sally airs tomorrow night (Saturday, August 5) on BBC One at 10:20pm.

