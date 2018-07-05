The Beckhams jetted off to Paris for their wedding anniversary

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their 19th anniversary yesterday and the happy couple picked the most perfect location to mark the milestone.

What better place to celebrate your marriage than Paris, the city of love.

The doting couple jetted off to Paris where they enjoyed a romantic dinner and they certainly looked loved-up.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 4, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

They have been showing a united front since divorce rumours started circulating online last month.

They both shared a beautiful photo from their anniversary dinner that has certainly melted our hearts.

Victoria simply captioned her photo:”19 years!!! X I love u so much x”

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 4, 2014 at 4:31am PDT

David gushed about Victoria on his account, saying: “9 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple … Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven”

Victoria and David tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle, located just outside of Dublin.

The fashion designer donned a striking Vera Wang ball gown for her big day, with David opting for an all-white three-piece suit

How cute is Brooklyn! Such a special day with David today x pic.twitter.com/c16uYcTMCZ — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) July 4, 2014

They were joined by their eldest son Brooklyn, who also wore an all-white outfit to match his parents. How adorable.

They were also joined by over 200 guests, including Victoria’s bandmates Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown.

David and Victoria danced to It Had To Be You for their first dance as a married couple.

Happy anniversary to the Beckhams!