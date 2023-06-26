The Asus ROG Ally – Now on sale, only at Currys

The hugely anticipated Asus ROG Ally is the latest handheld gaming device to hit the market, and Currys is the exclusive stockist in Ireland, with the device on sale in stores, and online at www.currys.ie for €849.00.

You can also pick up the Currys exclusive Asus ROG Ally Travel Case – Black for €29.99 in store and online at currys.ie. The case is water-resistant and the inner mesh and built-in fleece compartment help to keep the Ally safe and scratch-free.

PC gaming has never been this portable – the ASUS ROG Ally puts a Windows gaming machine in the palm of your hands. And it doesn't compromise on specs. It packs an impressive AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU with Radeon graphics. So it's got plenty of horsepower to run your favourites. They'll look amazing on the 7” Full HD touchscreen. And with refresh rate up to 120 Hz, they'll be gloriously smooth, too. To match the amazing visuals, there are Dolby Atmos speakers that'll draw you into the game. And with battery life up to 8 hours, you can have a proper gaming sesh wherever you are.

Good to know

The Xbox-style controls are responsive and accurate, so you won't be missing shots

It only weighs 600 g, and thanks to the ergonomic grips you can game for hours without cramping up

The Armoury Crate UI makes it super easy to customise the controls, performance profiles and much more

Let your little one have a go! Parental controls make it easy to manage things like screen time and spending

The USB Type-C port lets you charge it or hook it up to a monitor or TV

There's a microSD card reader on the top, so you can expand your library

You can connect the ROG XG Mobile external GPU (sold separately) to take the performance up a notch

Your data's for your eyes only – there's a fingerprint sensor on the top that works with Windows Hello to keep you safe

It wouldn't be a gaming machine without RGB – you can customise the lighting to match your style.

Buy online at www.currys.ie.