The Addams Family, is coming to the Gaiety Theatre next week!

Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics present the smash hit Broadway musical comedy The Addams Family in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre.

Everyone's favourite kooky family are coming back on stage in this spectacular musical comedy from the writers of multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, with music and lyrics by Tony Award nominated Andrew Lippa and starring Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing and The Rocky Horror Show) as Morticia.

The Addams Family is coming to the Gaiety Theatre from 5 – 9 April 2022. Tickets from €21 (including booking fee) on sale now from www.ticketmaster.ie.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She's fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Join them, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship…with a twist!

Featuring a live orchestra and extraordinary original score The Addams Family is sure to entertain whether you are 12 or 312!

Ticket bookings can be made via www.gaietytheatre.com, www.ticketmaster.ie or in-person at the Gaiety Theatre Box office.

Discounts for groups of 10+ via groups@gaietytheatre.com and government guidelines relating to COVID-19 in place at the time of the performance will be adhered to.