The 7 most popular destinations for hen parties REVEALED

Anyone getting ready to get married knows that picking where to go on the hen party is important.

It needs to be cheap, have a selection of bars and restaurants, good weather and a party buzz.

Can you guess where the top destinations are?

Mecca Bingo ranked them and the first is…the gorgeous city of Prague.

1. Prague

The Czech capital is good for nights out and cheap food, with the average price of a meal around a fiver.

It has an enormous 620 bars and clubs, making it an excellent night out.

You could have a spa weekend and choose from one of Prague’s 161 establishments.

2. Barcelona

The Spanish city is good for sunny weather, relaxing spas a there is also a beach nearby.

With 531 bars and clubs, and the average price of a bottle of wine is just five quid, so it’s also a great night out.

3. London

It is chock-a-block with bars, clubs, and restaurants as well as many spas.

However, meals, taxis, and bottles of wine could really chip into your bank balance.

4. Madrid

This city is good for bars, clubs, and cheap taxi fares.

The city boasts 613 bars with cab prices starting at just three Euro and a good choice for sun-worshipping hens too.

5. Budapest

This Hungarian city is great for cheap food and alcohol, with the average cost of a bottle of wine just five quid and main meals around the same.

6. Sofia

This Bulgarian city is home to outrageously cheap taxis and eating out is affordable also.

7. Berlin

The German city is good for cheap booze and nights out.

Berlin has 515 clubs – what more could you want?