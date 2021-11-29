The 50 best gifts to buy for foodies this festive season

We think it’s fair to say that Christmas is the best time of the year for a foodie. From the mince pies to the never ending cheese board, from the sticky, glazed ham to the crispy roast potatoes and the ice cold glasses of Baileys, there really is nothing better!

Why not take advantage of this delicious season, and give the gift of food this Christmas? To help you out we’ve created the ultimate foodie gift guide, featuring anything and everything a foodie would love to see underneath their Christmas tree.

No matter your budget, tastebuds or preference, there’s a foodie gift for everyone!

New CoffeeHub.io Subscription Service – The Perfect Gift for Coffee Lovers this Christmas

CoffeeHub.io is a new coffee subscription service offering Ireland’s largest selection of roasted-to-order coffees and uniting the country’s best coffee roasters with coffee drinkers. An Irish business co-founded by two brothers Darragh and Keith Scanlon from Celbridge, Co Kildare, who have developed an innovative taste algorithm that predicts peoples' tastes to find their perfect coffee tailored to their specific preferences. By combining the knowledge of coffee experts and its sophisticated taste algorithm, CoffeeHub.io makes it easy for people to discover their perfect cup of coffee, map and track their preferences over time, and order coffee that suits their individual taste choices. The ideal subscription gift for the coffee lovers in your life! Visit CoffeeHub.io and sign up for free here

Luxury CLIFF Christmas Morning Hamper – RRP €350

Send the gift of a CLIFF Christmas Morning hamper to your parents or best friends — a black wicker hamper packed with a pair of The Well at CLIFF bathrobes, a bottle of house Billecart-Salmon Champagne, AIMSIR wild elderberry cordial and AIMSIR Cloud Picker coffee beans, The Pantry at CLIFF Christmas pancake mix and The Pantry at CLIFF wild berry jam — and you couldn’t set a better or more indulgent tone for the holiday season. This luxurious hamper, plus many more, are availble to buy from www.cliffhome.ie

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Machine – RRP €129.99

Create velvety barista-quality hot chocolate in the comfort of your home with the Hotel Chocolat HC01 Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Machine. It's been designed to serve hot chocolates at 68 – 70°C, which is the melting point for cacao butter. That's the reason why Velvetiser hot chocolates are smooth, creamy and full of flavour. With hundreds of gift options to choose from in store and online at www.Currys.ie, you’ll be sure to find the perfect present for every member of your family or friends this festive season!

Francis Brennan The Collection Marble Drinks Trolley for Dunnes Stores – RRP €350

Serve your favourite cocktails or afternoon tea in style with this Francis Brennan the Collection trolley. It has two tiers, one marble and one glass, to fill with bottles, glasses, and refreshments for all your social occasions. Francis Brennan the Collection is available exclusively at Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Powerscourt Distillery Fercullen Irish Whiskey & Food Pairing hampers – RRP from €100

After a sell-out roaring success last year, Powerscourt Distillery are back with their decedent and indulgent food and whiskey pairing hampers. The appreciation of Irish whiskey along with the traditions of hospitality are celebrated in the Fercullen whiskey & food pairing hampers. These hampers are not only for the discerning whiskey drinker but the new whiskey drinker who wants to enjoy, be educated, and experience a different way to enjoy the spirit of Ireland in a most delicious way. With mouth-watering meats from the Wooded Pig, local honey courtesy of Powerscourt Estate, Wicklow Ban Cheese and Fercullen Whiskey Chocolates making up just some of the goodies, the hampers deliver an authentic Irish gift for that special someone. Each hamper comes with a QR code that gives the recipient a link to watch a pre-recorded presentation on how to enjoy their whiskey tasting and food pairing journey. Buy here.

(Penneys) Baileys Brownie Maker Skillet – RRP €7

If you’re a Bailey’s fiend, then this is the perfect present to treat yourself to this festive season. Not to mention, it would make a fabulous stocking filler, Kris Kindle gift or Thursday night activity! Make sure to pick one up in your local Penneys store, and check out the rest of the lovely foodie gifting range.

The Gift of Gelato This Christmas​ – RRP from €19​

Add a Gino’s Gelato gift box to your family movie nights filled with a selection of your favourite Gino’s Gelato flavours! Inside each of Gino’s Gelato beautifully designed gift boxes (€19-€22) there is a large take home tub that serves 6 people with a selection of your favourite gelato flavours, napkins, spoons and 6 cones or tubs. You won’t have to worry about your gelato melting before you get home, these take home tubs will keep your gelato frozen for one hour! Available to order now from Just-Eat and Deliveroo, and in all Gino’s Gelato stores nationwide. ​ And as if that wasn't enough, they've launched two new flavours – Golden Salted Caramel Cheesecake and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel.

The Book Resort book subscription & gift box – RRP from €36

Christmas Gift Boxes: Priced from €36 and featuring a book with a selection of Irish artisan products such as Skelligs Chocolate, Hassetts Bakery, Brona Chocolate, Swear Mug Ireland and Milis Candles. The Christmas gift arrives beautifully presented in a signature black box with all items carefully wrapped. Free shipping throughout Ireland. Buy here.

Shells Christmas Deluxe Hamper – RRP €55

The hugely popular Shells Deluxe Christmas Hamper is back. Everything you need for a Shells Christmas at home. It’s the perfect gift for you or that someone to let them know you're thinking of them. The hamper includes: Shells coffee (choose between ground for plunger, espresso or whole bean) 1lb Christmas pudding, homemade biscotti, 4 traditional mince pies, 4 frangipani mince pies, homemade fudge and Christmas Chutney. Nationwide delivery and you can buy it here.

Helen James Considered Artisan Apron for Dunnes Stores – RRP €15

Beautifully made from pure cotton, this apron from Helen James features a stylish crossover design. Perfect for keeping your clothes protected around the kitchen, it is finished with practical pockets. Loop it easily over your neck. Brought to you by Irish designer Helen James, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

The Aarke Carbonator – RRP €219

This is a fantastic alternative to buying plastic sparking water bottles and it looks beautiful in the home. The Carbonator is the first appliance of its kind with a seamless, minimalist stainless-steel enclosure. Cordless and electricity free. Buy from the kind here.

Winelab’s First Look Club is a monthly subscription – from €40 per month

This is the gift that keeps on giving, which supplies members with a mixed case of wine which includes 1 special bottle. This will be a wine that WineLab has identified as having potential to join the Bottle Project, but only First Look Club members have the privilege to try it. Additionally you have the option to join a group video meetup with the winemaker to learn more about the wine and give your feedback. You can choose to have a 2, 3 or 6 bottle case delivered each month for as long or as short as you wish with prices starting at €40 per month. Buy here.

Pudding Row The Grocer Christmas Comfort Kit – RRP €70

The foodie in your life is sure to appreciate a gift from artisan grocer and bakery Pudding Row in Sligo. Their Christmas Comfort Kit includes a 1lb homemade traditional Christmas pudding made with festive fruits, sultanas, cranberries and cherries along with Christmas spices, brandy and rum; six homemade mince pies featuring sweet and crumbly shortcrust pastry and homemade mincemeat with brandy butter; five homemade shortbread biscuits; a jar of homemade Cranberry & Apple Compote; a jar of Pudding Row tomato chutney; a bag of housemade granola; a bag of Ariosa Christmas Blend Coffee and a handwritten Pudding Row Christmas card with a custom message for the recipient. Buy it here

Helen James Considered Recipe Book Dunnes Stores – RRP €8

Neatly presented, this recipe book from Helen James is perfect for keeping your favourite dishes together. Featuring colourful illustrations, the charming design comes with a convenient page marker. Brought to you by Irish designer Helen James, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Dingle Vodka – RRP €38.95

Dingle Distillery’s first product. Before the whiskey and before the gin there was Dingle Vodka. What makes this vodka so unique and unusual is the fact that it is quintuple distilled. The fifth distillation creates the finest purest spirit. As with all their products, Dingle use water from a local well to create their masterpieces all of course in small batches. Enjoy with a variety of mixers or channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw and enjoy in a classic Cosmopolitan cocktail. Buy here.

Gleeson Butcher Box, Steak Box – RRP Starting at €35

Gleeson Butchers’ Butcher Boxes combine the expertise of visiting your trusted local butcher with simple cooking instructions and mouth-watering food. With prices starting at €35, The Butcher Box takes all of the hassle out of hosting with unparalleled the value and flavour this festive season! With 70 years butchery experience, Gleeson Butchers are masters at their craft and their Butcher Boxes are prime examples of their quality, choice and exceptional value. Buy here.

Etie Green & Gold Ceramic Teapot – RRP €47.50

Mixing playful tones with botanical patterns, pop the kettle on for an excuse to use Oliver Bonas’ Etie crockery collection. In sage green with a painted pink vine pattern, this ceramic teapot is complete with shiny gold foil accents, this stylish teapot is the perfect pop of colour your kitchen needs. Go to oliverbonas.com to order one for yourself or a loved one this Christmas.

Avoca Cheese Hamper – RRP €60

For the cheese lover in your life, then this is a perfect gift for them. A delicious assortment of cheese accompaniments and a bottle of white wine, all wrapped up in the Avoca signature red and gold gift box. The hamper contains: Famille Perrin Luberon Blanc 2019 75cl, Avoca Multiseed Brown Bread Crackers, Avoca Wicklow Rapeseed Oil & Rye Crackers, Avoca Mini Preserve Favourite Box and the divine Paiarrop Fig & Almond Wheel. As always, the Avoca collection of hampers is huge this year but this one, is a particular favourite of ours. Buy here.

One Yummy Mummy Family Cooking Club – RRP €10 per month subscription.

Award-winning and best-selling author of ‘Family Food Made Easy’, Jolene Cox (aka One Yummy Mummy), is one of Ireland’s foodie treasures and has launched her brand-new online Family Cooking Club – the first of its kind created to get the whole family into the kitchen. It features meal plans, shopping budgets, recipes that convert into shopping lists, live cook along tutorials with Jolene and her daughter, Lily-Mae (8) and tips and tricks for cooking press to plate meals in minutes – it’s a must-have for busy parents, making that ‘What will I cook for dinner tonight’ decision as easy and as hassle free as possible. Subscribe here.

Connacht Distillery Limited Edition Gift Sets – RRP from €56.99

The perfect gift for the spirit lover in your life, there are four options available featuring the Ballina-based distillery’s Batch 1 Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Ballyhoo Irish Whiskey, Conncullin Irish Gin and Straw Boys Irish Vodka. In addition to its premium spirits, Connacht Whiskey’s 100% Irish-sourced gift sets have been handpicked to feature some of the very ‘best of the West’, with a blend of Fox & Co Coffee and a box of Achill Island Sea Salt Caramel Fudge included. The Batch 1 Single Malt Irish Whiskey gift set, the first whiskey to be distilled in Co. Mayo in over 150 years, retails at €95.99. Rather than two Poachers mixers, this luxury set instead features two premium Galway Crystal Renmore glasses. The Ballyhoo Irish Whiskey and Conncullin Irish Gin gift sets both retail at €59.99, while the Straw Boys Irish Vodka gift set retails at €56.99. Buy here.

BlendJet 2 Blender – RRP €59.99

Enjoy your favourite smoothies on the go with the BlendJet 2 Blender. Its super-fast blades spin 275 times a second, making light work of anything from fruit and veg to nuts, seeds and more. With 3 speed settings and a pulse function, the BlendJet 2 gives you the perfect consistency every time. It can even crush ice – great for making slushies or cocktails on hot summer days. With hundreds of gift options to choose from in store and online at www.Currys.ie, you’ll be sure to find the perfect present for every member of your family or friends this festive season!

And For Mains – RRP €40

A great gift for the home chef or foodie in your life or someone who simply loves good banter, And For Mains is a stunning hardback cookbook from Gareth (Gaz) Smith, award-winning chef and owner of Dublin restaurants Michael’s and Little Mike’s, and Rick Higgins, a fourth-generation butcher who runs Higgins Family Butcher in Sutton on Dublin's northside. The book is brimming with restaurant quality recipes that you can recreate at home as well as insider tips and tricks from Gaz and Rick, with plenty of laughs from the two friends and business partners as an added bonus. Buy it here

Neutral Christmas Slow Coffee Maker from TK Maxx – RRP €26.99

This year’s coffee trend is only a purchase away with this Slow Coffee Maker from TK Maxx. This coffee maker is a simply elegant automatic brewing system now offers the ability to brew both hot and cold coffee. Visit TK Maxx to purchase.

Taste of Home hamper by Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Love Irish Food is delighted to team up with luxury online food retailer Ardkeen Quality Food Store to launch its ‘taste of home’ gift hampers to share with friends around the world this Christmas and through the year. The hampers feature a jam-packed range of local and artisan Love Irish Food member branded products and are an ideal gift for Irish food lovers in your life – both at home and abroad – family members, friends and colleagues this Christmas season and throughout the year. Some of the wonderful Irish brands that feature in the hampers include: Coole Swan, O’Donnell’s crisps, Ballymaloe Relish, Flahavan’s, East Coast Bakehouse, McCambridge Bread, Legacy Cider, Cadbury’s, Folláin Irish Preserves, Tayto and many more. Buy here.

Fry’s Selection Box – RRP €4.85

This gift may not cost a lot, but for the dark chocolate lover in your house or the person who grew up in the 70s and 80s, this will be a firm favourite. This year Fry’s has relaunched their selection box, with a new design as well as an exciting new product mix inside. This includes Turkish Delight, Fry’s Chocolate Cream, Fry’s Peppermint Cream and Fry’s Orange Cream. At this price, you’d be crazy not to pick it up for that special loved one.

Glendalough Distillery’s Double Barrel – RRP €37

If you’re not a whiskey drinker but are on the hunt for the perfect gift for the whiskey lover in your life, then Glendalough Distillery’s Double Barrel is guaranteed to impress this Christmas. Aged twice for twice the taste and packaged in a beautiful bespoke box, this award winning* single grain, craft whiskey has been flame-charred in ex-bourbon barrels and toasted in Spanish sherry casks to create a new style of Irish whiskey for the new Irish whiskey drinker. Available in all major retailers and on the Glendalough Distillery website

Gourmet Tart Co Hampers RRP Starting at €35

Gourmet Tart Co. has been offering warm gestures in the form of delicious treats for 20 years. All contents of the hampers have been made internally or locally sourced with all food offerings freshly made by Gourmet Tart Co. The family business offers nationwide delivery for just €5, meaning that families across the entire country can enjoy their offering. Buy here.

Siemens Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – EQ9 s700

Siemens has developed its EQ fully automatic bean-to-cup coffee machines for people who are looking for the exceptional. Experience personalised enjoyment of coffee with the Siemens EQ range: from the entry-level model to the fully networked bean-to-cup coffee machine. For your finest moments of enjoyment in the day. Buy here.

Bubbles from The Wine Buff – RRP €41.99

The Wine Buff is known for unusual wines with real character, carrying a range of gifts from perfect stocking fillers to cases of quality wines for that wow factor. It’s the bubbles we have fallen for though and this Hervé Mathelin Cuvée Première Brut, €41.99, a Champagne with a light gold colour and a delicate effervescence, is top of our wish list. Buy here

ARV BRÖLLOP Glass Cake Stand with Lid – RRP €14

Every baker needs a cake stand in their life! Display your bakes, breads and cheese with pride by placing them on this dainty glass cake stand from Ikea, and make sure to keep them safe from dust, flies and grabby hands by tucking them away under the glass domed lid. Pick up your own cake stand here.

Tassimo Vivy 2 – RRP €120

Something to suit every taste with over 40 specialties of espresso, coffee crema, filter coffee, latte macchiato, cappuccino, hot chocolate and tea, the Tassimo Vivy 2 is for those who love variety in the their hot drinks, as well as convenience. With drinks from famous brands like Carte Noire, Jacobs, Kenco, Gevalia, Cadbury, Milka and Twinings, and perfect drink quality every time thanks to INTELLIBREW. Fully automatic drink preparation with just one button. Buy here.

Good Food Ireland Christmas Drinks Savoury Box – RRP €148

Good Food Ireland is a must-visit for a carefully curated edit of the very best artisan food and drink producers, restaurants, hotels and craftspeople in Ireland. We love this Luxury Christmas Hamper, a collection of delicious Christmassy savoury treats including salmon, cheeses, pate, crackers, chutney and so much more, to be enjoyed with your Christmas Drinks. Buy here

(Penneys) DIY Pizza Kit – RRP €10

Penneys have a whole range of budget-friendly gifts for the foodie in your life, including a variety of DIY food kits. Shoppers can choose from either a Pizza Kit, a Fortune Cookie Kit, a Dumplings Kit or a Ravioli Kit. The DIY Pizza Kit includes all the makings for a delicious, homemade pizza, including pizza dough mix, a pizza cutter, two-side pizza roller and pizza seasoning. Make sure to pop into your local Penneys store to check them out for yourselves!

The Netflix & Chill Box by Box of Wine – RRP €59.95

This is the perfect gift for a foodie who enjoys kicking back at home. The gift includes a bottle of Boutique Wine (choice of Red, White, or Rosé), two pairs of Irish Socksciety Socks, Skelligs Chocolate and a tasting card. Buy here.

Ely Food & Wine Hamper – from €35

This year Ely has created a range of Christmas gifts and experiences that are just perfect for colleagues, family and friends. With wines, hampers and non-alcoholic gifts available – choose from their ready to go range or get in touch with their team to create bespoke gifts. Wine tastings (virtual and in person), festive wine and charcuterie hampers with glasses, cheese boards and homewares are also available. As always, ELY’s focus is on Irish produce and suppliers. Buy here.

Wooden Chopping Board from Homesense – RRP €12.99

The foodie in your life always needs a nice chopping board and this one from Homesense would be a welcome addition in any kitchen especially if you are buying for a foodie, on a budget. Visit www.homesense.ie to find your nearest store.

10-Year-Old Tawny Port by Aldi – RRP from €13.99

This is the perfect choice to extend the evening after a dinner with friends. It’s a superb wood-aged port, the ruby colour turning literally tawny. Dried fruit, Christmas spice, candied peel, lusciously sweet but with the perfect balance of acidity. Available in Aldi stores nationwide.

Galway Food Tours Self Guide Pocket Book – RRP €35

The award-winning Galway Food Tours who guide people through the food scene of Galway have added to their offering, this time with the help of their self-guided pocket book and App. The book and app reveal what they particularly love about Galway, it’s people, their great places to eat, drink superb wines and creamy pints; attend small, independent cultural events and share the simple pleasures in life. Of course, there is the inside track on where to visit, eat and drink but also vouchers and discounts in their collaborative partners locations too. It’s all Galway really with illustrations by local artist Gala Tomasso. The self-guided Galway Food Tour gives experience, value and that insider knowledge that everyone needs to know when visiting a new place. Buy here.

Roger’s Hot Nuts Gift Box – RRP from €20

If finding the right gift drives you nuts, try a tasty hamper from Roger’s Hot Nuts in Wicklow, as an original and very welcome alternative to the festive sugar rush. The ‘Big Christmas One’ has a large 1kg bag of hot nuts, ten bags of peanuts, six Instabars, some chocolate treats and a Christmas card that can be personalised (RRP €26). A smaller version, appropriately ‘The Small Christmas One’, can be personally selected to include 24 items, and costs €20. The gift boxes are decorated and wrapped in cellophane, so don’t need additional festive wrapping. Buy here.

Celtic Ross Hotel Gin Experience – RRP from €258

Celtic Ross Hotel and Clonakilty Distillery have carefully created a West Cork experience for gin lovers. Enjoy a two night escape to the hotel overlooking Rosscarbery bay, West Cork with a visit to the Clonakilty Distillery and pre dinner, signature cocktails, hand crafted from their premium Minke Gin. Enjoy an overnight stay and then experience the sounds and smells of a real working distillery and see how they make their signature Minke Gin. Book here.

Kate’s Kitchen Gift Hampers – RRP from €55

Kate’s Kitchen, the fine foods, grocery and gift store in the heart of Sligo town, is offering a range of luxurious themed gift hampers which will make the perfect Christmas gift. The premium gift hampers aim to capture the shop’s ethos which is to offer “The Best of Everything”. Each hamper contains a range of artisan foods, homewares and beauty products packaged in a premium ‘Kate’s Kitchen’ gift box with personalised handwritten notes. The range includes “The Kitchen’ which is packed full of all the best cooking necessities you need and deserve in your life; ‘Moment Away’ which is designed to help destress, unwind and relax; ‘House & Home’ containing everyday useful items to make life that little bit easier; ‘All Things Fine’ – a delicious gift for a friend, or simply just to treat yourself; ‘Just Because’ – because sometimes we all just need a little luxury in our lives; ‘The Warrior’ which will help you conquer any outdoor activity you set your mind to; ‘Hi There’ to let someone know you are thinking of them and the ‘Bosca Bia’ which is a box of delicious Irish treats. Buy here.

Camping Soul Food – RRP €25

Camping Soul Food, the bumper 64 meal cookbook (with a difference) which started with surviving on burgers and pasta-pesto, Carrie, Mal and Easkey (The Buggans Family) got more experienced and

learned so much about cooking hacks with limited space, prioritising the fridge to store beers and refreshments, and how much more enjoyable brilliant tunes are when you’re outdoors with tasty

grub. The dishes can be cooked anywhere that your travel and adventure take you (It could be just the back yard or local park!). All this food and music magic has been created by the Buggans’ family

– a little family of three who love exploring in their campervan around Ireland. To buy your copy check out Camping Soul Food here.

Fused by Fiona Uyema Japanese Fakeaway Gift Box – RRP from €30

Take the guesswork out of gift shopping with Irish food brand Fused by Fiona Uyema’s new Christmas Gift Box range, with exciting gifts to suit all budgets and tastes. Fused Gift Boxes now proudly feature fellow Irish artisan food brands, Keogh’s Crisps, Skelligs Chocolate and SynerChi Kombucha. Perfect for those who love to support Irish businesses! For the person who loves a cheeky takeaway, give them everything they need to whip up healthier versions of their favourite Asian dishes at home, with a Fused Japanese Fakeaway Gift Box (€30). For the ultimate fakeaway experience, the box come complete with sweet and savoury treats from Irish food brands and a Fused Chopstick Set. The range also includes a Chinese Fakeaway Gift Box (€30), and Thai Fakeaway Gift Box (€30). Can’t decide on a cuisine? Allow them to explore the continent with a Fused Asian Fakeaway Gift Box (€45), featuring hero ingredients and flavours from Japan, Thailand and China. Buy here.

The Ultimate Cocktail Box by Stillgarden Distillery – RRP €70

If you’re looking for a gift for the cocktail lover in your life, the Ultimate Cocktail Box, €70 is ideal. With it’s 500ml Stillgarden Ready-to-Pour Cocktail, two 200ml Stillgarden Ready-to-Pour Mini Cocktails of Cosmo, Spent-Spresso Martini and Raspberry Soiree, a pair of beautiful glasses and two gift cards for the Stillgarden Garden Tour, you're guaranteed to impress the lucky person who receives this gift. Buy here.

MIA Chocolate from Proudly Made in Africa – RRP €19

MIA Chocolate (Madagascar) is a luxury bean-to-bar single origin chocolate bar range. It’s also vegan certified, is the winner of four Great Taste Awards and was also recently named 3rd most ethical chocolate company in Europe by EthicalConsumer.org. They scored high on issues of climate change and worker’s rights. MIA boasts unique flavours including Hemp and Almond and Baobab Salted Nibs. This gift box contains two Mia Dark Chocolate and three Fairafric Milk and Dark Chocolate. Buy here.

Gorilla Coffee (Uganda) from Proudly Made in Africa – RRP €12

Gorilla Coffee creates high-quality single-origin Arabica and Robusta coffee. The focus of Gorilla Coffee is to improve the livelihoods of coffee farmers through value addition and directly sourced from farmer co-operatives. The team at Gorilla Coffee also work to conserve the habitat of the famous mountain gorillas. Buy here.

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirts – RRP from €23

Lyre’s has a range of 13 non-alcoholic spirits and a range of 5 ready-to-drink premixes, perfect for those who love a tipple without the alcohol over the festive season. For the gin lover there is Lyre’s London Dry Spirit (€23.84) – this gin-like spirit has been crafted to capture the essence of the classic spirit with flavours that are distinct and contemporary with a dry finish. Or if he is a Bourbon afficionado: Lyre’s American Malt – €23.84 is perfect.

It’s a unique spirit has been impossibly crafted to embody that of a gently mellowed American Classic Bourbon Malt. The gently spiced palate results in the flavours remaining well after finishing. Buy here.

Baileys Chocolate Collection Gift Box – RRP €12

What foodie doesn’t like a great chocolate and this signature collection box from Baileys doesn’t disappoint. Twenty delightful Baileys chocolates are wrapped up in a beautiful presentation box. It includes a mix of favourites including milk, dark and white truffles, coffee, caramel and almond flavours. Buy here.

Christmas Gin by Marks & Spencer at Dundrum Town Centre

This is this year’s must-have. M&S have launched a magnum-sized version in a brand-new blood orange flavour with 23-carat edible gold and silver leaf. This wow-worthy tipple lights up and plays a festive tune, making it a beautiful Christmas centrepiece or an impressive gift. Serve the liqueur with tonic, a wedge of orange and a sprig of rosemary, or top up with prosecco for extra sparkle.

Moyee Coffee (Ethiopia) from Proudly Made in Africa – RRP €8.95

Moyee Coffee is the world's first Fair Chain coffee. Moyee works to reduce deforestation in the coffee supply chain. Roasted at source means they add value to improve livelihoods working towards living income. Buy here.

Good Food Ireland Smoked Irish Salmon & Cheese Hamper – RRP €216

Foodies will adore this artisan hamper from Good Food Ireland, which includes a full side of Smoked Irish Salmon, handpicked Farmhouse Cheese and other favourites, exclusive Irish Ash handcrafted Cheese Board and the Irish designed Locally Grown Tea Towel and Apron, both 100% cotton. Buy here

Winelab’s Build Your Own Gift

Take control and tailor the perfect present with Winelab’s Build Your Own Gift. Choose between two bottles of wine from €25 to €45 with choices ranging from Everyday Heroes such as Iselen, Tempranillo Blanc/Verdejo and Iselen, Garnacha/Tempranillo to The Real Deal bottles Gabriele Scaglione, ‘Ostinatamente’ Roero Arneis and Tio Martin, Rioja Crianza. Then add a nice bottle of bubbles from €15 to €55 – maybe a Vieux Pressoir Saumur Brut or a Gabriele Scaliogne, Alta Langa – some delicious cheese or charcuterie for €10 and a nicely designed greeting card. Buy here.