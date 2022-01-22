The 5 must watch films for anyone who truly loves fashion

We all nearly lost our minds when it was announced that Clueless was getting the musical treatment; and with good reason, it’s a classic.

Anybody who lives for fashion knows that makeover scene by heart. Not to mention they’ve got the Audrey Hepburn outside Tiffany’s pose down, just need that Givenchy couture to really nail it.

One small problem, while there’s nothing wrong with these fashion classics, sometimes we need to change things up a bit.

So once you’ve managed to work Cher and Dionne’s skirt suits into your everyday wardrobe, you’re ready to move on to tackling some of the styles in these inspiring films that every fashion girl has got to watch.

Even if you don’t eat, sleep and breathe fashion blogs or haut couture, there’s just something about these that make us want to overhaul our wardrobes.

Annie Hall:

Woody Allen may not be for everyone, but the fashion in Annie Hall makes up for that, if you ever wanted to know how to really work the big brimmed hat trend, let this be a lesson for you.

The September Issue:

A behind the scenes look at how Anne Wintour and her production team put together their biggest issue of the year. If you’re any way interested in fashion this is a must see peak behind the scenes.

Heathers:

Before Mean Girls and The Plastic arrived, this clique were it in the fashion film world. If you need a refresher in 80s style, look no further.

Cabaret:

Allow Liza Minnelli to inspire you to live your life draped in glittering robes, bowler hats, and lingerie as outer wear. Sally Bowles was fierce.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service:

The Bond film that almost nobody likes, except for fashionistas. No Daniel Craig here unfortunately. However, the late 60s fashion completely makes up for, just in time to gather some inspiration before River Island’s 60s inspired looks hit the shops.

Sex and the City 1 and 2:

Ok so you've probably watched this before too, but we couldn't leave it off the list completely!