The 5 cookbooks you need if you know NOTHING about cooking

To celebrate World Book Day and the fact that we're all stuck at home without any hope of getting a Deliveroo, we have rounded up some of our favourite cookbooks.

We know, warming up a ready-made meal is quick and easy, but cooking your own food doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming.

Thanks to these great authors and their fantastic books, you will learn loads of tasty recipes that your and your friends will love.

1. 5 Ingredients by Jamie Oliver

Healthy, tasty and simple? What's not to like about Jamie Oliver's last cookbook? With only five ingredients in each recipe, these are perfect fuss-free meals, packed with flavour, that you will master in no time.

2. New York Cult Recipes by Marc Grossman

Bagels, cheesecake, cheeseburgers, pancakes, cookies, smoothies, tuna melts, BLTs, mac & cheese… Need we say more?

These are some of the 130 fabulous recipes this book will help you master. The only risk is that it might make you want to book flights to New York ASAP.

3. Mary Berry Everyday

Don't think that Mary only knows about showstopper cakes and tea time sweet treats. She does, of course, but in this book, she also shares some straightforward recipes using simple everyday ingredients that could really become staples in your diet, such as guacamole, hummus, soups, chilli con carne, curries, pasta and stir-fries.

4. Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course

"My rules are simple. Home cooking has to be easy. It got to be fast. It's got to be delicious."

This is what the British chef wanted to do with this book and and it is fair to say that he succeeded. Don't think because Gordon is a world-famous chef that his recipes will be hard to make. Everything is explained well and the dishes are actually quite simple even for a beginner cook.

5. The Oh She Glows Cookbook by Angela Liddon

Whether you are a vegan or simply want to incorporate a few vegan meals into your week, this book is a must-have for anyone who wants to eat well without spending days in the kitchen. Most recipes use ingredients that are easy to find and most importantly, they are all delicious!

