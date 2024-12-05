The 30 best small but mighty stocking stuffers for women

Let’s be honest, Christmas stockings are the unsung heroes of December 25. Small yet thoughtful, they add that extra bit of magic to the festive season. When creating a stocking for a friend or family member, a lot more time and effort often goes into selecting suitable trinkets and treats to put in it, compared to choosing a main present. From quirky gadgets and tasty treats, there are endless options on the market, so it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

But we’re here to help! Whether you’re shopping for family or friends, we’ve got some wonderful stocking filler ideas in our gift guide below to suit every personality in your life.

Green Angel Room Spray Trio Gift Set – RRP €25

Make your home smell delightful this festive season with Green Angel’s trio of room sprays! This luxurious gift set contains three scents that will instantly create a warm and welcoming aroma in your home. This beautiful gift features the scents of Spiced Orange Room Spray, Lime & Lemongrass, and White Linen. Perfect for creating a cosy atmosphere this Christmas! Buy here.

Butlers Chocolate Festive Sharing Cracker – RRP €10

The new Butlers Festive Sharing Cracker contains a delicious selection of 20 assorted Butlers Truffles, Pralines and Caramels. With something to suit every taste, it is the ideal decadent treat for enjoying with friends during Christmas. Butlers Chocolates are available online at www.butlerschocolates.com, Butlers Chocolates Boutique in Kildare Village, Butlers Chocolate Café nationwide and selected retailers nationwide.

Peppermint Grove Champagne & Red Raspberries Small Candle Bon Bon – RRP €14.95

The Peppermint Grove home collection of festive scents will evoke the Christmas spirit throughout your home, with fragrances such as Champagne & Red Raspberries, Peppermint Candy Cane, Passion Berry Pavlova, Frankincense & Myrrh and Crushed Pine & Clove. Lead-free cotton wicks, natural soy wax and 80 hours burn time. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Incredible Socks – RRP from €7.95

Incredible Socks are not your ordinary pair of socks! These colourful pairs are made using sustainable bamboo materials, with fun and bold designs that make a statement. There are plenty of adorable patterns to choose from this year, including some very festive designs! With prices starting at €7.95 for kids, €9.95 for adults and their ‘You Are Incredible’ gift box at €19.99, Incredible Socks has everything you need for the cutest presents this Christmas. Buy here.

Profusion Cosmetics Glossy Pout 6-piece Lip Gloss Set – RRP €10.00, worth €15.00

Share a touch of winter magic with the Glossy Pout Lip Gloss Set. These high-shine lip glosses will give your pout an irresistible shine, making them the star of any Christmas party. Not only does it deliver a gorgeous finish, but it's also vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using it. Available in leading pharmacies throughout the country, including Lloyds Pharmacy, McCabe’s Pharmacy and Chemist Warehouse.

Lily O’Brien Christmas Desserts Collection, 24 Chocolate – RRP €14.95

A Christmas stocking wouldn’t be complete without some indulgent chocolate to tuck in to on December 25. If you’re looking for stocking stuffers for a loved one, this Christmas Desserts Collection from Lily O’Brien is a must-have to add some seriously tasty chocolate into their festive season. Not only are these indulgent chocolates ideal for any chocoholic you know but with flavours like Berry Eton Mess, Dark Orange, Triple Chocolate Shot, Spiced Latte, Hazelnut Torte, Crème Brûlée, Banoffee, Raspberry Infusion and Lemon Posset, the dessert-lover in your life will be overjoyed to receive these this Christmas. Buy here

Q+A Hydration Heroes – RRP €12/£10

Rejuvenate winter skin with the Q+A Hydrating Heroes. Supercharged with Hyaluronic Acid, this expert duo quenches thirsty skin, leaving it plump, soft and supple skin all season long—perfect for combating the not-so-festive effects of the colder months! This gift set contains a full-sized Hyaluronic Acid Serum (30ml) and Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser (75ml) Stockists: Clear Pharmacy, Allcare Pharmacy, Cloud 10 Beauty, McKeevers, CH Tralee, McCabes, Medicare, Gordons, Shaws and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Donegal – From Waves to Wilderness by Kate Slevin (O’Brien Press) Hardback €24.99

From Malin Head to Killybegs, from Ardara to Arranmore. Donegal is home to some of Ireland’s most breathtaking landscapes. Whether it’s the windswept slopes of Errigal or Slieve League’s wave-pummelled cliffs, the vast plains of Bloody Foreland or the secluded beach of St John’s Point, this is a celebration of the wild beauty of Donegal through Kate Slevin’s captivating photographs. Available from www.obrien.ie or all good book shops nationwide.

Glowing Up Level Two Dark 3-piece Tanning Gift Set- RRP €19.95 / £19.95, value €36.85 / £31.85)

This set is the perfect present for the tan-lover in your life! Featuring the best-selling, skin-loving Strawberry scented Super Mousse in shade dark, for that darker golden hue that lasts up to one week. When the party calls, Instant Airbrush comes to your rescue! This water-resistant, satin finish body makeup ensures you achieve an airbrushed look that lasts until the last dance. As always the Tan Applicator Gloveison hand for that flawless finish. The Glowing Up Level Two 3 Piece Tanning Gift includes Strawberry Super Mousse in shade Dark (175ml), Instant Airbrush Satin Finish Body Make-Up in Shade Medium-Dark (75ml) and a Tan Applicator Glove. Available to buy in over 1500 pharmacies nationwide and here

Kilkenny Design Siren Collection Frame – RRP €18

A stylish 5×7 wooden frame with eye-catching enamel accents. Ideal for displaying cherished photos with a modern touch. Lennon Courtney & Kilkenny Design is etched on the back of the frame which is made from mango wood. Buy here.

Nunaïa Ground Mini Ritual Set – RRP €29

For those who love skincare but who are always on the go, this handy little set is the perfect Christmas gift! Nunaïa’s Ground Ritual Set has been crafted to nourish, restore and renew your skin, well-being and inner balance. It contains miniature sizes of the Nourishing Radiance Serum to restore radiance and hydration to the skin, and the Superfood Cleansing Balm to deeply cleanse and nourish. It also includes a super soft Facial Cleansing Oval to clean your skin, all contained in a reusable organic cotton pouch. Buy here.

Charlotte Tilbury Hypnotising Pop Shot in Diamond Eyes – RRP €30

The Charlotte Tilbury Hypnotising Pop Shot in Diamond Eyes is a dazzling addition to any makeup enthusiast's collection. This stunning eyeshadow delivers an intense, shimmering finish, perfect for creating mesmerising holiday looks or adding a touch of glamour to everyday makeup. Its sleek, compact design makes it an ideal stocking filler or thoughtful gift for your stylish sister, beauty-obsessed friend, or even as a little treat for yourself. With its luxurious formula and enchanting sparkle, this eyeshadow is a celebration of festive elegance that will leave the recipient glowing with joy. Available in all good department stores or buy online here.

Medium Pink Disco Ball by Huggable Home – RRP €25

The Huggable Home collection is the perfect gift for anyone who loves vibrant, cosy, and unique decor. Featuring handmade crochet and knit products alongside carefully curated homewares, this collection brings warmth and personality to any space. Everything automatically gets a lot more festive with these sparkling darlings hanging over your head. This one is pink, medium in size and measures 15 cm in diameter. Available from CC-Creatives.ie – Buy here.

L’OCCITANE Lavender Travel Collection – RRP €24 – Worth €31.50

Since Christmas is such a hectic time of year, it’s always nice to give the gift of relaxation to the ones we love the most. Indulging in some self care to help unwind after a long way is a luxury these days so why not make the moment more special with this Lavender gift set from L’OCCITANE? This gorgeous well-being set includes Lavender Foaming Bath, Lavender Shower Gel Lavender Hand Cream, Relaxing Pillow Mist and Eye Mask, as well as a lovely Pink City cosmetic bag to store everything in. With a broad range of relaxing products in this set, your loved one will be left feeling calm and soothed. Buy here

Carolyn Donnelly The Edit Pink 100% Cashmere Gloves by Dunnes Stores – RRP €20

Add a touch of luxury to her winter wardrobe with these delightful pink ribbed cashmere gloves. Soft, cosy, and stylish, they’re a thoughtful gift that combines warmth with elegance. Available from Dunnes Stores instore or buy online here.

Brushdoc Instant Makeup Brush and Sponge Cleaner – RRP €25

The Brushdoc Instant Makeup Brush and Sponge Cleaner is a must-have for beauty lovers, offering a quick and effortless way to keep brushes and sponges clean and hygienic. This innovative spray works instantly, removing product build-up without the need for water, making it perfect for busy lifestyles or travel. Designed to cleanse and condition bristles, it helps extend the life of makeup tools while ensuring flawless application every time. Compact and practical, it’s an ideal stocking filler or thoughtful addition to any beauty routine, keeping skin healthy and tools in top condition. Buy here

The Honeymoon Affair by Sheila O’Flanagan (Published by Headline Review in Trade Paperback) – RRP €14.99

Izzy is in the Caribbean on the honeymoon-that-isn’t after her fiancé broke her heart. She’s not looking for someone new. But when she meets Charles Miller, a successful writer holidaying alone, the electricity is undeniable. And what does she have to lose? In Ireland, Charles’s ex-wife and agent Ariel flits from party to party, glamorous and poised. She’s in constant contact with Charles. They’re very close. Ariel wonders if they should get back together. She’s an independent woman, but she liked being part of a power couple. And she’s sure she only has to say, and they’ll pick up where they left off. No matter how in control of life you think you are, it can shock and surprise you. As Izzy, Ariel and Charles are about to find out… Available to buy in all good bookshops nationwide.

Brooke & Shoals Travel Candles Set of 3 – Floral Scents – RRP €35.00

The Travel Candles Set of 3 – Floral Scents by Brooke & Shoals is a delightful gift for those who appreciate elegant fragrances. This set includes three travel-sized candles, each featuring a unique floral aroma: Lavender, Cyclamen & Sea Salt; White Lily & Ylang Ylang; and Neroli Blossom & Lavender. Each candle is crafted with a natural wax blend and high-quality fragrance oils, offering up to 20 hours of burn time per candle. Beautifully packaged, this set brings a touch of luxury and relaxation to any space, making it an ideal gift for special occasions or personal indulgence. Buy here.

Lisa & Co Cosmetics Fake It Til You Make It Mascara – RRP €22/£20

If you have a make-up lover in your life, this strengthening mascara is a MUST this Christmas. This transformative mascara only needs one swipe to achieve that false-lash effect without the hassle. The uniquely-designed brush has been created to make application simple and ensure even coverage from root to tip. The lashes will feel nourished from the vegan Beeswax and Phyto Wax, Panthenol and Linden Extract. Plus, the long-lasting formula will stay all day with no smudging, yet is easy to wash off at the end of your night. Buy here

EcoTools Feeling Festive 5 Piece Face Essentials Set – RRP€15, Worth €24

Give the gift of glamour this year with the Feeling Festive 5 Piece Face Essentials Set. The perfect gift for those looking to enhance their collection, offering everything one needs the buff and blend on the go. The addition of the Make up Brush + Sponge Shampoo, formulated with gentle, plant-based ingredients, ensures you cleanse your tools properly without any harsh chemicals.This set includes Blurring Blender, Powder Puff, Mini Make up Brush and Sponge Shampoo, Precise Concealer Brush and a Face Blending Brush. Available in leading pharmacies throughout the country, including Chemist Warehouse, McCabes Pharmacy, Lloyd’s Pharmacy, Mulligans Pharmacy, CH Tralee & independent pharmacies nationwide.

Baileys Chocolate Tin Christmas Tree from Lir Chocolates – RRP £10

This Baileys chocolate tin in the shape of a Christmas tree makes for a delicious and unique addition to any stocking this year. Everyone loves receiving chocolate during the festive season and nothing else screams Christmas like Baileys does! Combining the decadent flavours of The Original Irish Cream Liqueur into milk chocolate truffles, your loved one will be thrilled to see these in their stocking on Christmas morning. Plus, the cute tin can be used again and again for many Christmases to come. Buy here

dust + rock Jewellery Wrap – RRP €28

This gorgeous velvet wrap stops your chains from getting tangled and has plenty of room for your favourite rings, earrings and bracelets too. With a zippered pocket, it's your ultimate companion for home or abroad. Available in Pink and Sky Blue from dust + rock here.

Clarins Make-Up Essentials – RRP €23.20

Whether you’re shopping for a beauty lover this Christmas or someone who is just starting out on their make-up journey, this Make-Up Essentials kit from Clarins would make a wonderful present for them to unwrap on December 25. The set includes all the essentials needed to create a simple and natural make-up look. There is a moisturising primer to help even out skin tone while also boosting radiance and a nourishing tinted lip oil to give a glossy finish to any pout. The set also contains an instant eye make-up remover that works wonders for sensitive eyes, and last but by no means least, the Wonder Perfect 4D Mascara that adds length and volume to the lashes. Buy here

Affirmations by Roxie Nafousi by The Headplan – RRP €30

Affirmations by Roxie Nafousi is a powerful and uplifting gift, perfect for anyone seeking positivity and self-empowerment. This beautifully designed deck of 52 affirmation cards features inspiring and transformative messages curated by the renowned self-development coach. Each card encourages mindfulness, boosts confidence, and nurtures a growth mindset, making it an ideal daily ritual for improving mental well-being. Compact and stylish, the set is perfect for home or on-the-go inspiration, appealing to those new to affirmations or seasoned self-care enthusiasts. A meaningful gift for friends, family, or yourself, it offers the tools to manifest a happier, more balanced life. Buy from The Headplan here.

LUNA by Lisa Jordan Nude Whisper – RRP €15 – Worth €32

Nude lipsticks go with every outfit and, making this Holiday lip trio from LUNA by Lisa Jordan a stunning present for any make-up lovers in your life. With a lip pencil and two dreamy lipsticks – because one is never enough – your loved one’s pout will be picture-perfect. Included in the set is fan-favourite, richly pigmented Honey Moon Lip Pencil to add definition to the lips, while the Nude Jade Lipstick adds a sophisticated look with its soft pink hue. Finally, the Coco Shell Lipstick is a more sultry option with muted brown tones, so you have gorgeous nude options to suit every mood. Buy in select pharmacies nationwide and here

Liwu Jewellery Music Note Sterling Silver Earrings – RRP €25

A charming gift for the music lover, these sterling silver music note earrings are stylish and versatile. Perfect as standalone studs or part of an ear stack, they’re a delightful nod to their passion. Available from Lu & Mol or buy online here.

30Cl Candle Starry Night from Woodie's – RRP €9.99

This delightful candle makes for a lovely stocking stuffer this Christmas. It comes in the scent Starry Night and can burn for up to 42 hours, making it a lasting gift with its strong aroma. Not only is this a practical present that will help to create a calming atmosphere in the home, but it is thoughtful for any family member who enjoys a moment of self-care and mindfulness to themselves. The lovely glass jar has been beautifully decorated with a starry design, which can be repurposed once the candle has been burned. Buy here

JML NuYou TriFold Mirror Rose Gold from Currys – RRP €18.99

The JML NuYou TriFold Mirror is a stylish and practical addition to any beauty routine. Finished in an elegant rose gold, this mirror features three foldable panels with adjustable LED lighting, providing perfect illumination for makeup application or skincare. The central panel offers 1x magnification, while the side panels include 2x and 3x magnifications, ensuring every detail is flawlessly attended to. Compact and foldable, it’s ideal for travel or small spaces. A thoughtful and chic gift for beauty lovers, it brings a touch of glamour and convenience to any dressing table. Available from Currys stores or buy from Currys.ie here.

Lisa Keane Waterford Art Calendar – RRP €20

A Waterford artist with a love for familiar places around Waterford, places that people may take for granted, walk past daily and don't pay much attention to, in a fun, colourful and nostalgic way. Her children inspired her to look at surroundings through their eyes, as if seeing everything for the first time. Life is very busy sometimes and it’s nice to slow down and take it all in. Lisa Keane’s 2025 Waterford Art Calendar showcasing 13 new paintings of Waterford. It even has a Blaa this year! A3 in size and a new painting for each month. Available from CC-Creatives.ie – Buy here.

Real Techniques Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff and Mini Miracle Concealer Puff Ornament Case – RRP €8, value €9.49

What better way to celebrate the festive season than a beauty-themed ornament? The perfect stocking stuffer, or Christmas tree accessory, the Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff and Mini Miracle Concealer Puff Ornament Case is ideal for your makeup-loving bestie. The ornament case includes a Miracle2-in-1 Powder Puff, Mini Miracle Concealer Puff and an Ornament Travel Case. Available at a variety of retailers and pharmacies throughout the country, including Chemist Warehouse, McCauley Pharmacy, Lloyds Pharmacy, McCabes Pharmacy, Allcare Pharmacy, Mulligans Pharmacy, Dunnes Beauty, Hickey’s Pharmacy, McKeevers Chemist, CH Tralee, and many more.

A Winter to Remember by Roisin Meaney (Published by Hachette Books Ireland in Trade Paperback) – RRP €9.99

Emily couldn’t be happier. She and her partner Bill are raising his beautiful grandson together. Her favourite time of year is just around the corner and she’s busy planning a special festive lunch for family and friends. But when Bill’s troubled daughter turns up out of the blue, Emily knows everything is about to change. Will Christine disappear again, or try to reclaim her son, the boy Emily has come to love as her own? And will Emily have to ask Bill to choose between the two women he loves? As winter sets in, Emily’s life becomes more and more complicated, as she and everyone she cares about keep their feelings – as well as some secrets – buried. Will they all find their way back to happiness and each other in time for Christmas Day? Available to buy in all good bookshops.

Speedy Lash Refill Packs from Arnotts – RRP €22

This refill kit is the perfect addition to every lash-lover’s make-up bag this Christmas! These refill packs 40 lash segments made from the softest cashmere material, adding that extra luxurious feel. They can even be reused up to ten times so the loved one you’re gifting this set to won’t be running out of lashes anytime soon. There are two styles, with the Au Natural pack offering an everyday ‘clean girl’ look, while the Luxe Volume are ideal for special occasions. The refill packs come in lengths of 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, and 14mm so the lash look can be fully customisable. Buy here

Lindt TEDDY Milk Chocolate (100g) – RRP €5.75

The Lindt TEDDY Milk Chocolate is a festive favourite that brings a touch of magic to the holiday season. Expertly crafted by Lindt’s Master Chocolatiers, this adorable chocolate bear is made from the finest milk chocolate, offering a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth indulgence. Perfect as a stocking filler, Kris Kindle gift, or a sweet surprise under the Christmas tree, it’s a delightful way to spread joy and love this festive season. Beautifully wrapped in gold foil with a signature red ribbon and heart charm, the Lindt TEDDY is a timeless Christmas treat for chocolate lovers of all ages. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Envi Band – RRP €24.99

The Envi Band is the perfect stocking filler for the fashion lover in your life. This ultimate styling tool is set to revolutionise wardrobes everywhere as it creates a seamless and comfortable tuck for every top that you own. This must-have accessory is perfect for tucking jumpers and shirts without adding bulk to your outfit. The versatile band is invisible under clothing so no lines or marks will be on show. Plus, the Envi band is made from soft materials so it’s gentle on the skin and comes in a range of size from XS to XL, with hook-and-eye closures for subtle adjustments to fit everyone’s silhouette. Buy here

VOYA Cleansing Journey Clarifying Body Cracker – RRP €18

The Cleansing Journey Clarifying Body Cracker by VOYA is a charming and thoughtful gift for those who love luxurious, eco-conscious skincare. Perfectly presented in festive cracker packaging, this delightful treat contains VOYA’s organic body wash and lotion, enriched with seaweed extracts and essential oils to cleanse, hydrate, and revitalise the skin. Its refreshing scent and natural ingredients make it ideal for pampering during the holiday season and beyond. A great stocking filler or Secret Santa surprise, this cracker combines indulgence with sustainability, making it a perfect choice for anyone who values self-care and mindful gifting. Buy here.

Necklace Layering Clasps by ItsBeautyCheats – RRP €12.95

Layer your favourite necklaces easily every day and say goodbye to frustrating tangling and clasps turning to the front while you wear them. The magnetic closure means you’ll never have to worry about fiddly clasps or necklaces knotting again. RRP of €12.95, comes in gold and silver, and double or triple chain options. Buy here

Women's Hiking Fleece MH100 from Decathlon – RRP €10

The Women’s Hiking Fleece MH100 is a thoughtful gift for outdoor enthusiasts, combining warmth, comfort, and style. Designed for mountain hikes in cool weather, it’s lightweight and breathable while offering excellent insulation. The soft material feels cosy against the skin, and its eco-conscious design uses recycled polyester for sustainability. Compact and affordable, it’s a great stocking filler for adventurers, perfect for layering or wearing solo during winter walks and outdoor explorations. Buy here

Bare by Vogue’s Skin Quench Gift Set – RRP €35 – worth €53

Share the gift of glowy skin this Christmas with this gift set from Bare by Vogue. Included in this gorgeous present is the Golden Shimmer Dry Oil and the Hydrating Facial Mist. The dry oil is infused with a subtle, golden shimmer, to leave the skin with a beautiful scent that lasts. The facial mist works as a 2-in-1 as it hydrates and illuminates the complexion with its skincare and makeup formula. The winter weather can wreak havoc on everybody’s skin, so this gift set will help to add hydration and shimmer over the festive period. Available to buy in pharmacies, retailers nationwide and here

Sassy Mugs! Stay Home it's Too Peopley Outside Mug by Sassy Jac – RRP €18

Sassy Jac is a collection of art prints, cards and homewares with sass. Designed in Tramore, Co. Waterford by Jac Sinnott, with a focus on fun and authentic ways to express yourself, whatever the occasion! Where bold messages are flavoured with Irish humour! These sassy mugs are designed to make a statement! As a self-proclaimed mug connoisseur, Jac has carefully curated their shape and size to ensure the ultimate hot drink experience. Dishwasher safe ceramic mug. Available from CC-Creatives.ie – Buy here.

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Magic Cream Bauble – RRP €30

One of Charlotte Tilbury’s bestselling beauty products is their nourishing Magic Cream, and this Christmas, it has been transformed into the ideal festive present! If you have a loved one who is obsessed with Magic Cream or wants to test it out for the first time, you can give them the gift of luxury with this adorable Magic Cream bauble. This sweet gift contains a 15ml mini version of the iconic Magic Cream, wrapped up in a cute bauble packaging with a rose gold ribbon. Buy here.

Polly & Andy Family Socks in Fruit Salad and Traffic Light Colours – RRP from €7

What’s better than cosy socks during the holiday season? Family Socks from Waterford based Polly & Andy, available in playful new colour schemes, are a fun and practical gift for all ages. Made from high-quality, eco-friendly bamboo, these socks are perfect for lounging at home or adding a pop of colour to everyday outfits. Super Soft with a seamless toe, they are cooling in heat and snug in lower temperatures. They have a reinforced Heel and Toe to make them extra durable. Available in sizes UK 0 (baby) to Adult 13. Buy here

Decathlon Table Tennis Set with Rollnet, Bats & Balls – RRP €19.50, now €13.50

The Table Tennis Set with Rollnet is a fun and unique stocking filler, perfect for bringing a bit of competitive spirit to the festive season. Designed for small tables, it includes a roll-out net, two bats, and two balls, making it easy to set up a game anywhere. Compact and portable, it’s ideal for family gatherings, office downtime, or quick matches at home. A gift that guarantees hours of entertainment for all ages. Buy here.

Luna Stray Tamer – RRP €12.95

New from Luna Professional Haircare, this thoughtful stocking filler is perfect for keeping her hair sleek and polished. The compact, lightweight styling stick offers a non-greasy formula for high shine and flexible hold, making it ideal for taming flyaways wherever she goes. A practical and stylish gift she’ll love. Buy here.

Sophie Corcoran Frankincense & Vetivert Diffuser from Arboretum – RRP €24.95

For those who prefer diffusers over candles, Sophie Corcoran has a beautifully festive scent available this Christmas! This ceramic reed diffuser is Frankincense and Vetivert, making it perfectly on brand for the festive season. The scent delivers a stunning, herbal fragrance, bringing a calming influence to any room it is placed in. Buy here.

Kitty's War by Eimear Lawlor (Published by Aria)

Following the life, and loves, of protagonist Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Flinn, a young Irish nurse whose life is a tapestry of complex emotions and daring decisions. From the bomb-ravaged streets of London to the serene yet conflicted Irish countryside, Kitty navigates love, loss, and survival during the tumultuous years of WWII. Forced to give up her out-of-wedlock child to a mother and baby home at seventeen, Kitty escapes to London in search of a fresh start before returning home to Kilkenny in 1941, upon hearing her brother had been injured during the Spanish Civil War. Kitty’s journey extends onto Co.Kildare, where she initially works as a nurse’s aid in Naas General Hospital before taking up a post at The Curragh Military Camp, in which her controversial ties to Germany see her bilingual skill set utilised by G2, the Irish Intelligence, to extract information from the German internees. Available to buy in all good bookshops including Easons and Dubray Books, and online via Amazon.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Gift Set – RRP €14.85

This gift set is perfect for anyone who appreciates self-care or struggles with dry winter skin. It includes Aveeno’s Daily Moisturising Body Wash, Body Lotion, and Hand Cream, all enriched with soothing oat to nourish and protect normal to dry skin. The body wash cleanses without stripping moisture, while the lotion and hand cream deeply hydrate, strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, and keep dryness at bay – even with frequent handwashing. Ideal for the colder months, this practical yet pampering gift is a wonderful choice for your mum, sister, or a close friend who values quality skincare. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Regatta Frosty VIII Hat – RRP €30, now €15

The Frosty Hat VIII is a cosy and stylish addition to any winter wardrobe. Made from 100% acrylic knit with a fleece lining, it promises both warmth and comfort on frosty days. The honeycomb knit design and subtle ombre fade add a trendy touch, while the playful pom-pom completes the look. Perfect for adding a bit of flair to her cold-weather outfits. Buy instore or online here.

Ashley McDonnell – Tech Powered Luxury

Give the gift of inspirational knowledge this Christmas with Tech Powered Luxury. Back with Season 5, last month saw Tech Powered Luxury take over Paris Fashion Week with a live show in the Irish Embassy, cementing their place as one of the top weekly podcasts. Hosted by Ireland’s very own Emily In Paris, Ashley McDonnell, the beloved weekly episodes, of which generated global recognition with millions of listeners tuning in and topping the charts worldwide. Ashley speaks to the brightest leaders in Luxury, Fashion and Tech, exploring the synergies between these two unique, yet widely blended, industries and delving deep into the minds of industry leaders, providing a platform to share experiences and insights. Available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.