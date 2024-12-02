The 30 best food & drink gifts for every kind of gourmand!

At Christmas, there’s nothing we love more than tucking in to some delicious food. So, why not share the gift of good food with your loved ones this year? We all know there’s no better feeling than receiving a tasty sweet treat or a carefully-selected tipple, especially during the cosy season, and sharing that moment of joy is what Christmas is all about!

To help you choose the perfect present for that special someone, whether they’re a passionate foodie or simply someone who enjoys some good food around the season of giving, we’ve created the ultimate food & drink gift guide. From indulgent chocolates to relaxing beverages, there are plenty of wonderful present ideas to suit everyone’s palate in our carefully curated guide below.

Butlers Chocolate Keepsake Chocolate Collection – RRP €22

New for Christmas 2024, the Butlers Chocolate Keepsake Chocolate Collection is a delicious assortment of rich velvety truffles and indulgent pralines is top of the wish list this festive season. Wrapped in a beautiful red keepsake box, this gift will be sure to impress. Butlers Chocolates are available online at www.butlerschocolates.com, Butlers Chocolates Boutique in Kildare Village, Butlers Chocolate Café nationwide and selected retailers nationwide.

Winestation.ie, Cocktail Lovers Set – RRP €99

For the mixologist in your life, the Cocktail Lovers Set from Winestation.ie combines a festive bottle of Stocco Prosecco Spumante with the rich flavours of Rinquinquin, a French apéritif crafted with white wine and peaches. With the Laguiole Mixologist’s Set included, this pack has all the essentials to add sparkle to any holiday occasion. Elevate seasonal gatherings or give the gift of a curated cocktail experience—this unique combination promises to bring a twist of Provence to your festive table. Perfect for those who love an elegant cocktail with a touch of flair. Buy here.

Carroll’s Irish Gifts Chocolate Heaven Hamper – RRP €94.95

If you have a chocoholic in your life, there’s no greater gift than the gift of chocolate! Allow your loved one to indulge in Carroll’s Chocolate Heaven hamper, a delightful selection of the finest Irish handmade chocolates. For a special touch, you can also choose to add a gift card for free when ordering online. Beautifully curated and specially wrapped, this hamper is the perfect accompaniment to Christmas Day! Buy here.

Sheridans Cheesemongers Classic Cheese Hamper by Dunnes Stores – RRP €87

This indulgent hamper from Sheridans Cheesemongers is the perfect gift for foodies and cheese lovers. Featuring Bleu d’Auvergne, a rich and creamy blue cheese made with pasteurised cow’s milk, it’s paired with artisanal accompaniments to elevate any cheese board. The hamper includes chutney for cheese, Irish brown-bread crackers, rye and linseed crackers, and a Paiarrop fig paste for a naturally sweet touch. To complete the experience, enjoy a bottle of Sheridans White Organic Wine, perfect for pairing with the included delicacies. Available at Dunnes Stores, this luxurious hamper is guaranteed to impress and delight this festive season. Buy here.

Folláin Christmas Gift Box – RRP €30

Elevate festive meals with Folláin's Christmas Gift Box, featuring six full-sized seasonal preserves: Christmas Spiced Marmalade, Mulled Wine and Winter Berry Jam, Winter Spiced Rhubarb Jam, Spiced Irish Apple Jelly, Cranberry Sauce, and Caramel with Irish Cream Liqueur. Beautifully presented with two unique Folláin spoons, it's an ideal gift for food enthusiasts. Available for a limited time, with 50% of all online sales proceeds donated to the Simon Communities of Ireland to support frontline services. Buy here.

Kinara Kitchen Bartender’s Table – RRP €60

Looking for a fabulous early Christmas gift idea? Treat the cocktail lover in your life to Kinara Kitchen's Bartender’s Table experience in Ranelagh this December. This intimate evening features expertly crafted cocktails paired with flavourful small plates, all guided by Kinara’s talented bartenders.

Guests will enjoy a Winter Warmer cocktail, followed by three innovative drinks perfectly paired with delicious dishes. With live demonstrations, behind-the-scenes insights, and only 16 spots per evening, it’s the ultimate festive treat! Buy tickets for December 3rd or 10th here.

Lily O’Brien Chocolate Indulgence Hamper, 10 Collections – RRP €70

Christmas is a time for indulging in delicious food with loved ones, and sharing this gift is sure to bring extra joy on Christmas morning. With this Chocolate Indulgence Hamper, you can spoil that special someone in your life with Lily O’Brien’s most popular chocolates. The delectable hamper contains Chocolate Desserts Collection, The Ultimate Chocolate Collection, Petit Desserts Collection, The Exquisite Edition, Milk Chocolate Truffles, Salted Caramel Truffles, Crunchy Salted Almond Share Bag, Crispy Butterscotch Share Bag, Sticky Toffee Pouch, and Honeycomb Crispy Heart Pouch. Buy here

Ecoset Cocktail Shaker Set – RRP €60.00

The festive season is sthe best time to try out some new cocktails, and there’s no better tool to use than this stylish kit from Ecoset! This cocktail set includes a 20 oz triple-insulated shaker and two 10 oz tumblers – all you need to enjoy your favourite cocktails. The set keeps drinks cold for hours, meaning you can use it at home or away. The gift set comes beautifully packaged in a stylish, biodegradable box, and you can also choose to add a custom personalised engraving! Buy here.

The French Market Prestige Hamper – RRP €270

For those of us who love a little bit of luxury during the Christmas holidays, this hamper from The French Market is the perfect present! This collection contains five of the finest French wines, as well as a Permier Cru Champagne. All of The French Market wine hampers are made to order, and they can include a selection of delicious French treats, as well as wines from all over the world. Buy here.

Henry Dubois Champagne from Lidl – RRP €22.99

If you’re looking to treat a friend or family member this Christmas without spending a fortune, then you need to head to your nearest Lidl! Their Henry Dubois Champagne proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy some good bubbly. Everyone deserves a delicious glass of fizz over the festive period and with Lidl’s affordable prices, it’s easy to make that happen this year. Plus, after a blind taste test against the market leading luxury label Moët, the majority of consumers preferred Lidl’s tipple. Buy in Lidl stores nationwide.

Clo Chocolates Christmas Tree Bars – RRP €10.95

Nothing brings us more joy than festive-shaped chocolate, and these adorable Christmas trees from Clo Chocolates are no exception! This year, the chocolatiers have two options to choose from, depending on your preference. Their dark chocolate tree is coated with dried cranberries, pistachios and hazelnuts, while their milk chocolate tree is topped with white chocolate crispy pearls. Absolutely scrumptious! Buy here.

Kenwood Go Stand Mixer – RRP €249.99

For the avid baker in your life, you could give them the most incredible gift this Christmas by treating them to a new mixer! Whether they love to bake elaborate cakes, delicious cookies or festive desserts, your loved one will be able to have endless baking joy with this durable and easy-to-use mixer from Kenwood. Buy here.

Oakberry Gift Card – RRP various

Acai bowls are one of the fastest-growing health food trends worldwide, so there’s likely an acai lover in your life! An Oakberry gift card is the perfect present for them, with 8 locations across Ireland, from Maynooth to Blackrock to Swords. Help them start their "new year, new me" journey with a delicious, healthy treat. Whether they're enjoying a fresh acai bowl or showing off Oakberry’s trendy merch like T-shirts, water bottles, or the adorable Macaw teddy, they’ll kick off the year in style. Buy here

Pure Cork Feast Hamper from The Roughty Foodie at The English Market, Cork – RPP €155

Indulge in a feast of delicious offerings that Cork has to offer this Christmas. If you’re buying for a family member, friend or colleague, they’ll be thrilled to unwrap this hamper that is filled with high-quality, fresh ingredients. Your loved one will get to try a variety of authentic Cork flavours. Some of the produce included in this hamper include English Market Smoked Salmon, English Market Spiced Beef, Gubbeen Smoked Cheese, Seymours of Cork Cheese Sables, West Cork Sweet Onion Marmalade, O’ Conaills Chocolate Flakes, Mellas Fudge, Youghal Honey, Cork Coffee Roasters Coffee, Pure Cork Whiskey Marmalade and much, much more! Available to buy at The English Market in Cork and here

Clo Chocolates Boozy Truffles – RRP from €19.95

If you can’t get enough chocolate over the Christmas period, then these truffles from Clo Chocolates are definitely a must! This collection includes nine scrumptious truffles made with a mixture of milk, white and dark chocolate, paired with a decadent boozy ganache. With their inclusion of Jameson Whiskey, Hennessy Cognac or Baileys Irish cream liqueur, every liquor connoisseur will adore these delicious truffles! Buy here.

The French Market No Panic Wine Hamper – RRP €39

We’ve all been there – the doorbell goes and suddenly you have unexpected visitors and nothing to offer them! This year, The French Market comes to the rescue with their ‘No Panic Wine’ hamper. This gorgeous collection contains a bottle of red, a bottle of white, and a selection of continental snacks – everything you need so you can sit back and enjoy the company! Buy here.

Glendalough Double Barrel Cask Strength, Limited Edition 61.3% ABV – RRP €84

If you’re buying for a whiskey-lover this Christmas, then this Limited Edition single-grain Irish whiskey is the perfect present to bring joy on the big day. Aged in flame-charred ex-bourbon American oak casks and finished in first-fill Oloroso casks from Spain, this Irish whiskey has a rich and complex flavour to tingle the taste buds. There are aromas of dark fruits, nuts, citrus, and nutmeg, with a smooth palate of cherries, honey, and peppercorn. The finishing notes include a lingering ginger spice, making this a real winter warmer for the festive season. This also makes for a really thoughtful and unique addition to a whiskey enthusiast’s collection. Buy at Celtic Whiskey Shop, The Corkscrew, Blackrock Cellar and here

Baileys Favourite from Lir Chocolates – RRP £43.00

Christmas is a time for indulging and nothing feels more festive than Baileys at this magical time of year. If you’re looking to treat the foodie in your life to some delicious chocolate, this Baileys Favourite collection is a must. They’ll be thrilled to unwrap this gorgeous selection of chocolates that is sure to last them into the New Year and beyond. The delectable bundle includes 3 X Baileys Salted Caramel Bar, 2 X Baileys Chocolate Collection, 2 X Baileys Original Truffles Tube and 3 X Baileys Salted Caramel Mini Delights Pouch. Buy here

Avoca Hamper from Avoca Kildare Village – RRP €100

The foodie in your life will be delighted to tuck in to this Avoca Hamper on Christmas morning. This delightful hamper includes a luxury assortment of artisanal delights, making it perfect for sharing with friends and family over the party season. Available to purchase at Kildare Village, where you’ll find an array of high-quality culinary gifts at exceptional prices so you can treat all of your loved ones to a delicious gift this Christmas. Give the gift of new tastes this year after visiting this ultimate destination for aspiring chefs and snack-lovers alike. Buy from Avoca in Kildare Village.

Bramble Basket Tea Time Selection from Arboretum – RRP €32.95

The Basket Tea Time Selection by Bramble Foods is an ideal gift choice for the foodie in your life. This collection of sweet treats offers a variety of delicious spreads and snacks to tuck in to over the festive season. Regardless of whether you’re buying for friends, a family member or colleagues, this carefully curated set will bring warmth and joy to any tea-time gathering this Christmas. The lovely selection includes a Rich Mixed Fruit Cake, Breakfast Marmalade, Chocolate Chip Crumbles and a Strawberry Preserve. Buy here.

Lennon Courtney & Kilkenny Design Tumblers – RRP €35

Introducing the Together Glassware Collection. A celebration of friends, family and individuality, while adding fun and vibrancy to your home. Each set includes 4 glasses, each with a vibrant highlighter coloured rim, allowing for easy identification and adding a touch of fun to your gatherings. Choose your colour, know your glass. Buy here.

Molloy’s Bespoke Drinks Hamper – RRP various

One of the oldest liquor stores in Ireland and officially named 'National off licence of the year 2024', Molloy’s have been the trusted destination for all your Christmas drinks needs since 1933. With exceptional deals on everything from craft beer to premium spirits, Molloy’s has a whole range of gift options for work colleagues, festive parties, stocking fillers or for anyone looking to treat themselves to their favourite triple of over the holiday season. Molloy’s offers a selection of beautifully presented hampers, which include a variety of contents from fine wine and prosecco to hand made biscuits and beautiful Irish Chocolates. Molloy’s friendly staff are always on hand to offer expert recommendations to help you select the perfect gift for all your festive needs. Buy here

Butlers' Signature Christmas Assortment

One of their most exquisite chocolate gifts, the Butlers 500g Signature gift-wrapped box, is sure to delight even the most discerning chocolate lover. This beautifully presented box contains 34 chocolates, each carefully selected by their skilled chocolatiers. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Pinot Grigio Blush from Lidl – RRP €7.99

If you’re looking for a delicious and affordable bottle of wine for a loved one this Christmas, then Lidl is the place to go. Their Pinot Grigio Blush is a light and refreshing wine that will delight the palate over the festive season. During a blind taste test, consumers tried Lidl’s rosé versus the cult favourite Whispering Angel, and more than half of consumers preferred the Pinot Grigio Blush from Lidl, proving you don't’ need to break the bank to give a friend or family member a lovely bottle of rosé this Christmas. Buy in Lidl stores nationwide.

Pizza Oven BBQ Topper with Paddle from Woodie’s – RRP €79.99

Any foodie in your life will be thrilled to unwrap this impressive pizza oven BBQ topper on Christmas morning. Whether you know a seasoned chef or simply a lover of good grub, this premium BBQ accessory will be the ultimate gift to share this festive season. This topper, which comes with heat-resistant paint on the outer frame, transforms a gas or charcoal BBQ into an outdoor gourmet pizza oven so they can whip up delicious pizzas at home. It includes an integrated thermometer, pizza stone and stainless steel paddle so it’s ready to use right away. Buy here

Ravenhead Entertain Whiskey Cocktail Set from Arboretum – RRP €16.95

If you’re buying for a whiskey lover this Christmas, treat them to this Whiskey Cocktail Set from Arboretum. This set is a super useful present for the at-home cocktail connoisseur in your life, or for someone who simply likes to experiment in the kitchen. The set consists of high quality stainless steel stirrers, measuring spoons and a double jigger as well as ice moulds and 31cl old fashioned glasses so they’ll have all the tools they need to create thirst-quenching cocktails over the festive period. Buy here

Neven Maguire Round Cheese Board Knife Set from Dunnes Stores – RRP €15

Treat the aspiring chef in your life to this cheese board kine set from the Neven Maguire range in Dunnes Stores. This round cheese board, made from acacia wood, cleverly conceals four cheese knives which are hidden in a secret drawer. This stylish set will be a wonderful addition to any kitchen and is super useful over the festive season when we all enjoy a cheese selection. The selection of knives are helpful for cutting and serving any cheeses that your loved one enjoys over Christmas. Buy here

Gift card for South Dublin’s Local Favourite Gastropub, Brickyard – RRP various

For those who cherish the tradition of a Sunday dinner, Brickyard is the perfect gift idea this Christmas. Located in the heart of Dundrum, right beside the Balally Luas stop, Brickyard has become a favourite for its casual-cool atmosphere, offering a laid-back dining experience without trying too hard to be trendy. Known for its impressive range of craft beers and elevated pub fare, Brickyard is a go-to for anyone looking to enjoy a relaxed meal with friends or family. And for the sports fans, the state-of-the-art TV screens ensure you won’t miss a second of the weekend’s sporting action while savouring some of the best pub grub around. Quickly establishing itself as one of South Dublin’s most loved gastropubs, Brickyard is the perfect spot for a weekend feast. Buy here

Ecoset Roamer Mug 40 oz – RRP €40.00

For those who are always on the go, this 1.2-litre Roamer Mug from Ecoset is the ideal design! Whether you’re at the gym, office, or on a road trip, its vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. There are plenty of chic shades to choose from, including Pearl, Blush, Jade, and Midnight, meaning that you can personalise it to your recipient’s tastes. You also have the option to add custom engraving for a truly personal touch. Buy here.

Homesense Baking Set – RRP €22.99

If you know an aspiring baker or have a loved one who enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, then they’ll love this baking set. They’ll be able to whip up some delicious treats while making some merry memories with this practical yet thoughtful present. Plus, you’ll get to try all of the yummy bakes they create with these Christmas-themed kitchen accessories. The set comes with a cute mixing bowl, wooden spoon and festive cookie cutters, making it ideal for novices and seasoned bakers alike. Available to buy in your local Homesense.

Christmas Cabin Cake From Marks & Spencer – RRP €32

This cake is the perfect sweet treat to share with any loved one or to bring to an upcoming festive party. The stunning cake looks almost too good to eat with its hand-finished look with edible decorations. The sponge itself is lightly spiced with toffee flavour syrup, speculoos flavour and white chocolate buttercream. It will be the star of the show at any table this Christmas and is sure to attract anyone with a sweet tooth. The impressive cake serves 16 people and is suitable for vegetarians. Buy here

The gift of a clear head with new Irish brand Tipple – RRP from €30

The festive season is upon us, and Christmas is all about letting your hair down and enjoying the celebrations – this year, do it guilt-free! Whether it’s catching up with childhood friends, surviving the work Christmas party, or having one too many mulled wines, Irish brand Tipple is your secret weapon. Designed to help you wake up fresh, it ensures you can enjoy the festivities without worrying about a dreaded hangover the next morning. This clever hangover defence supplement, packed with vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, means you can let your hair down worry free! Imagine waking up bright and early on Christmas Day, ready to help Santa with the presents – even after a few celebratory drinks on Christmas Eve! So, why not give the gift of a clear head this year with Tipple, to that loved one who loves the craic of the festive season! Buy here

A Bit of Ireland Box from The Paddy Box – RRP €67.95

If you have friends and family living abroad, share the authentic taste of Ireland with them this Christmas. Packed with Irish staples, this box will bring a sense of home to those far away over the festive period. The box comes with Cheese and Onion 6 pack of Tayto, Original Gold Blend 40 bags of Barry’s Tea, McCambridges Irish Soda Bread mix, McDonnells Spice bag Mix and Curry Sauce Mix, Ballymaloe Irish Country Relish, Cadbury Curly Wurly 5 pack, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate XL bar, Lir Chocolates Guinness Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar and Seymours Authentic Irish Butter Shortbread. Buy here

Indoor/Outdoor Grill from George Foreman – RRP €139.99

Everyone enjoys a BBQ but with the unpredictable weather, it can be hard to plan a get-together in advance. But, with this Indoor/Outdoor grill, a BBQ is always possible. There is room for over 15 servings of delicious meats, veggies, kebabs, desserts, and more on this grill which has a sturdy removable grill stand. The BBQ grill can be removed easily from the base and can be safely operated for countertop grilling indoors. With a non-stick coating and fat-removing slope, the grill is super easy to clean and removes the need for butter and oil. It comes with a temperature probe at the side so the speed of which the food is cooked can be controlled. Available to buy from independent electrical retailers nationwide.

The Irish Gourmet Hamper from Donnybrook Fair – RRP €199

This delectable hamper is full of the best of Irish products and presented in a beautiful lined wicker basket. An ideal present for friends or clients, it contains some of Ireland's finest sweets, chocolates and a selection of D|F pantry favourites. The Irish Gourmet Hamper contains Achill Island Sea Salt 75g, Hadji Bey Rahat Lokoum Turkish Delight 250g, Lorge Dark Chocolate & Rice Crispies, A.P Donnelly & Sons Rhubarb & Custard Sweets, Butlers Signature Collection 250g, Homespun Pecan & Cranberry Quinoa Crunch, D|F Crackers For Cheese, D|F Fig Relish with Balsamic Vinegar, D|F Oat & Ginger Biscuits, D|F Cranberry & Apple Ham Glaze, Miena Irish Handmade Nougat Nollaig Shona and Lorge Crystallised Ginger 150g. Buy here

AVOCA Mini Bubbles & Chocolates Hamper – RRP €25

Treat the foodie in your life to a mini bottle of bubbles and yummy chocolates this Christmas. This hamper is an ideal present for one as it contains a half bottle of Metico Rosé Vino Frizzante and a box of luscious caramel-filled milk chocolates by The Chocolate Garden of Ireland. Your loved one can enjoy an indulgent night-in with this luxurious present. Plus, this gift comes in a gorgeous red box to add an extra touch of festive elegance. Buy here

LINDOR Selection Tin – RRP €24.00

The LINDOR Selection Tin is the ultimate indulgence for chocolate lovers, packed with six irresistible truffle varieties to suit every taste. From classic Milk and White Chocolate to the luxurious Salted Caramel, each truffle offers a moment of bliss with its irresistibly smooth, melting centre. Perfect for sharing during festive gatherings or as a luxurious gift for family and friends, this beautifully designed tin is sure to impress. Whether you’re hosting, gifting, or simply treating yourself, the LINDOR Selection Tin makes every occasion feel extra special this Christmas. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Gift Card for Gourmet Food Parlour in Arnotts – RRP various

Henry’s ‘Grab & Go’ style café, which is now located in Arnotts, Henry Street, is a new addition to Gourmet Food Parlour. A gift card for this new food spot will make a lovely present for anyone who works in the city centre or those who enjoy taking shopping trips to the capital. There is a broad range of food available to eat at the café, including warming soups, handmade sandwiches, acai bowls, organic homemade pastries, and a wide variety of hot drinks including teas, coffees and an exclusive hot chocolate menu, as well as fresh house smoothies, juices and home brewed iced teas. Buy here

The Happy Pear 20 (Published by Gill Books) – RRP €24.99

Treat the aspiring chef in your life to this new book, The Happy Pear 20: Recipes and Learnings From the First 20 Years. This book celebrates some of the most popular recipes that have been created by the duo in the last 2 decades. There are recipes from the most requested dishes in The Happy Pear’s cafe, their most viral recipes on social media, as well as what they enjoy cooking up at home. This book is an ideal addition to any kitchen, whether you know a well-skilled cook or a loved one who wants to brush up on their culinary skills. Buy here

Gift Card from Ireland’s best pizza & #15 in all of Europe, Little Pyg Restaurant – RRP various

For the foodie in your life, look no further than Little Pyg, the only Michelin Guide pizza spot in Ireland and winner of the Europa Pizza Award. Recently listed among the World Top 100 Pizzerias 2024, Little Pyg represented Ireland at a prestigious ceremony in Naples, Italy. Located in the beautiful Powerscourt Townhouse, Little Pyg offers a perfect setting for a catch-up, romantic dinner, or festive lunch. Their menu features Neapolitan-style pizzas crafted with the finest ingredients flown in from Italy, using centuries-old Italian cooking techniques. Remarkably, their pizzas are 50% lower in calories than the average pizza! Don’t miss out on their ‘Pygtails’—classic cocktails with a unique Little Pyg twist. Treat someone special with a gift voucher available to buy here

De’Longhi Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine from Currys – RRP €449.99, now €379.99

The De’Longhi Magnifica S Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine is the ultimate gift for coffee lovers, delivering barista-quality coffee at the touch of a button. With its sleek titanium black design, this machine grinds fresh coffee beans to create aromatic espressos, creamy cappuccinos, and more. Featuring a manual milk frother, adjustable settings, and a compact design, it’s perfect for customising your morning brew to perfection. Easy to use and maintain, it’s ideal for anyone who appreciates the art of coffee-making at home. A stylish and practical addition to any kitchen, it’s the perfect way to elevate your daily coffee ritual. Available from Currys stores or online at Currys.ie here.

Dine-at-Home Hamper from Gourmet Food Parlour – RRP from €210

Since the festive season is such a hectic time of year, why not treat your family (and yourself!) to a stress-free Christmas? Gourmet Food Parlour are taking the pressure away when it comes to cooking with their unique Dine-at-Home Christmas Hamper with all the festive essentials. There are a variety of options available to suit families of all shapes and sizes. Starting from €210 serving 4-6 people, this hamper is full to the brim with everything from starters to mains, desserts and wines. Buy here

Barefoot Wine – RPP €10.50

Treat the wine connoisseur in your life to a bottle of Barefoot this Christmas. After a delightful Christmas dinner, the best way to round out the night is with a cheese board and a glass of Barefoot Wine. Their wine goes well with all types of cheeses, making pairing the two together super simple when matching the intensity of the flavours together. Hard cheeses like Irish Mature Cheddar goes well with the medium-bodied white wines like a crisp Barefoot Chardonnay or fruity reds like a berry-rich Barefoot Malbec. Blue cheeses like Irish Stilton call for a sweet wine such as a refreshing Barefoot White Zinfandel or Barefoot Moscato. Soft Irish cheeses such as brie pair beautifully with the crisp acidity of Barefoot Pinot Grigio. So, depending on your loved one’s preferred cheese, you know exactly what bottle to treat them to this Christmas. Available to buy from all good stockists.

Domino’s Gift Card – RRP various

Give the gift of choice this Christmas with a gift card from the nation’s best loved pizza company, Domino’s. They have launched their new festive menu of mouth-watering dishes including a Hot & Cheesy Dip, Hot & Cheesy Dip with Twisted Doughballs, Mac ‘n’ Cheese and Twisted Doughballs with Chocolate & OREO Crumb. Domino’s are bringing back a fan-favourite to the festive menu, The Festive One pizza, as well as Festive Loaded Fries and a new lunch option in the Festive Wrap. Let the foodie in your life try some delicious items from the highly-anticipated festive menu. Buy here