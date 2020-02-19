That ring! Jenna Dewan announces engagement to Steve Kazee

Huge congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee, who just announced their engagement. The lovebirds confirmed the news by posting the sweetest snap to Instagram and we're just obsessed with Jenna's ring.

Alongside the snap of Jenna kissing her beau, she wrote: "A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart."

Friends of the actress couldn't help but gush about the couple. "Cheers to the most phenomenal couple! We couldn’t be happier for you guys," said Erin Fetherston.

JoAnna Garcia Swagger added: "Just the best, the best, the best!!! Love you two so much."

The Resident star Emily van Camp added: "Amazing!!! Congratulations!!!"

"So grateful I was there to share in the magic of this moment!!!! I just love you both so much," added Stacey Keibler.

Jenna and Steve started dating in October 2018 follow her split from Channing Tatum. Jenna said Steve healed her with his heart in the sweetest Valentine's Day post.

The Step Up star is due to give birth to their first child in the coming weeks. The couple revealed they were expecting a baby in September. They told People, "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

2020 is certainly proving to be the most magical year for Jenna and Steve.