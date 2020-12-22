‘That 70s Show’ Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée expecting their first child!

Photo Source

The ‘That 70s Show’ star and ex-boyfriend of Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama (40) and fiancée Amanda Pacheco, have announced they have a baby on the way in 2021!

The announcement came yesterday afternoon in the form of a stunning maternity shoot of Wilmer and fiancée Amanda, which gave off serious retro rally-driver vibes. Such a different and creative photo shoot with their bump!

Amanda and Wilmer both posted the photos captioned "#itsjustus3now," on Instagram, letting the world know their big news. Fans and friends alike flocked to offer their congratulations, including Joe Jonas, Avril Lavigne and Wilmer’s ex, Mandy Moore.

Wilmer and Amanda announced their engagement at the start of 2020, captioning the Instagram announcement ‘It’s just us now’. It’s so cute that they’ve altered the caption to include their little bump! They got engaged on a San Diego beach, complete with a dreamy photo shoot.

The pair have been rumoured to be dating since April 2019 and seemed to confirm the relationship by going to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s French wedding together a couple of months later.

Pacheco is a PADI divemaster and model according to her Instagram and we can see why – her Instagram feed is an endless scroll of stunning beach photo shoots.

We are so excited for the couple and hope the 2021 brings only good things! Maybe even the chance to have that inevitably gorgeous beach wedding…?