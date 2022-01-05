Tess Daly & Vernon Kay share lovely snaps from their Dorset staycation

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly and former I’m A Celeb contestant Vernon Kay have been thoroughly enjoying their family time together as the pair and their two daughters ventured out to Dorset for a lovely little post-Christmas staycation.

Taking to social media the celebrity couple shared a series of stunning snaps, giving their followers a rare glimpse into their life as a family.

“A little family trip to the beach was the perfect start to 2022. although the wind had other ideas about my hair,” 52-year-old Tess jokingly wrote in her Instagram caption, alongside a very windswept selfie in front of the sea.

Another photo features Tess and Vernon’s two rarely seen daughters, 12-year-old Amber and 17-year-old Phoebe, walking towards the shore.

Updating his 7K Instagram followers and giving them a mini history lesson, 47-year-old Vernon captioned his holiday snaps by writing, “Wrapped up warm (again!) this time beach stroll down in Dorset.”

“Stunning scenes on the beach. Studland bay was used as part of the rehearsal for DDay. Fort Henry was a look out over the bay. You can tell I have a fave hat and jacket combo!!” Vernon added.

@tessdaly

A beach holiday does sound dreamy, but perhaps not in January… and in the UK? Both Tess and Vernon are wrapped up well in each photo, as they donned hats, scarves and coats, with Tess’ hair in perfect beachy waves.

While the pair quite often share loved up snaps with each other to social media, the proud parents rarely share photos of their daughters, whom they’ve notoriously kept out of the public eye.

In November 2020 Tess shared a special family photo featuring herself, Vernon, Amber and Phoebe, as a tribute to Vernon as he started his tireless journey in the I’m A Celeb castle.

“After not being able to see him for what feels like AGES me & the girls can’t wait to watch Vern on tonight’s first @imacelebrity and see how he fares in the Castle!” Tess lovingly wrote in the caption, adding, “We love you SO much and we miss you TONS! Go #teamVernon #imaceleb All our love Tess Phoebe & Amber XXX”.