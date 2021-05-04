Tesco’s new own-brand ice cream is all you need this summer

Tesco Ireland has launched its own-brand ice cream range which is available in select stores nationwide and online this week. The range is available in four packaging sizes: 568ml/pint (€1), 900ml (€1.95), 1 litre (€1.99) and 500ml (€2.79).

The new range will include flavour favourites like tasty Triple Chocolate, heavenly Honeycomb and mega Mint Chocolate, as well as four brrrr-illiant new flavours:

Tesco Birthday Cake Ice cream 900ml (€1.95) – Cake flavour ice cream, with pink buttercream flavour sauce and candy pieces.

Tesco Caramel Chocolate Chew Ice Cream 500ml (€2.79) – Caramel ice cream with a swirl of caramel sauce and milk chocolate caramel cups.

Tesco Waffle Cone Crunch Ice Cream 500ml (€2.79) – Ice cream with delicious milk chocolate covered wafer and a salted caramel sauce.

Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake Ice cream 900ml (€1.95) – Cheesecake ice cream, with strawberry sauce and biscuit crumb throughout.

Tesco’s own-brand ice cream is made using locally sourced milk which comes from Irish dairy farms and is expertly blended in Co. Cork by local ice cream manufacturer Silver Pail. Each ice cream is flavoured with care and creates a creamy full-bodied taste. From vanilla to chocolate chip, and birthday cake to salted caramel, there’s a flavour profile for everyone. The new ice cream range is perfect for (hopefully) sunnier summer days ahead!

The Tesco own-brand ice cream range is now available in store and online from €1 – €2.79.