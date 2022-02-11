Tesco announces 2 for €8 promotion for Finest Pizza Range

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Tesco is delighted to announce a 2 for €8 promotion on Tesco Finest pizza range – ideal for a night in with the gals, the pals or that special someone!

The Tesco Finest pizzas are made in Co. Cavan, baked with slow rising dough, stretched by hand, and cooked in a wood-fired oven. Intense heat cooks the dough quickly and evenly, keeping in the rich flavour while producing the thin, crisp crust resembling those seen in the finest traditional Italian pizzerias.

The 2 for €8 promotion of on the Tesco Finest Pizza is available now across Tesco stores nationwide until 1st March. The selection of pizzas on offer include:

Finest Buffalo Mozzarella and Basil Pesto Wood Fired Pizza

One for all the family, this hand-stretched wood fired pizza with mozzarella balls comes with semi dried tomatoes and a drizzle of fragrant pesto.

Finest Ham, Mushroom & Mascarpone Pizza

A classic Italian dish through and through! This hand-stretched wood fired pizza is made with a rich porcini sauce, roasted ham, garlic mushrooms and creamy mascarpone.

Finest Nduja & Mascarpone Pizza

A timeless taste, this popular hand-stretched wood fired sourdough pizza is dressed with 'Nduja, Spianata salami, mascarpone and red drop peppers.

Finest Spicy Chicken & Red Pepper Pizza

A fiery feast, this hand-stretched wood fired sourdough pizza is set to sizzle with tomato sauce, smoked paprika coated chicken 'Nduja and roasted red peppers.

Finest Italian Meats Pizza

A true meat feast, this hand-stretched wood fired sourdough pizza is dressed with Ventricina salami, Spianata salami, Italian ham and mozzarella balls.