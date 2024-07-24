Terri Irwin pens moving tribute to daughter Bindi on special day

Terri Irwin is celebrating her daughter Bindi.

The wildlife conservationist welcomed her eldest child into the world 26 years ago today, July 24, with her late husband, “The Crocodile Hunter”, Steve Irwin, who tragically passed away in September 2006.

To mark Bindi's birthday, Terri has penned a heartfelt tribute to her on social media, describing her as courageous and optimistic.

On Instagram, Terri showcased a collection of photos to her 577K followers of herself, Steve and Bindi from throughout her daughter’s childhood.

The 60-year-old captioned the post, “Happy birthday beautiful Bindi. I have loved you from the moment you first came into our lives”.

“You have brightened my every day with your ability to see the best in everyone and everything. Even in the most challenging times, you forge ahead with courage and optimism”.

Terri closed off by adding, “You continue to be the best daughter, and now you are an amazing mama with a daughter of your own. Thank you for looking down from heaven and choosing our family 26 years ago. We were blessed with an angel”.

Bindi commented on the emotional message to admit, “I love you with all my heart. Thank you, Mum. I am so lucky to be your daughter”.

Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell, also shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife online alongside a snap of them wearing their Australia Zoo uniforms.

He penned, “Happy birthday to the most incredible person I know. We have always said 26 will be your year and I truly believe that”.

“Whether it’s watching you help a stranger in need at the grocery store or leaving notes around the house to make me smile, your compassionate heart will always be my favorite thing about you. I love you”.

Robert Irwin, Bindi's younger brother, unveiled a moving throwback video to send birthday wishes to his sister on social media.

The clip shows the heartwarming moment Bindi met her younger brother moments after he’d been born.

While their dad reveals to Bindi that her brother’s name is Robert, she decides to call him Brian. Robert jokingly captioned the post, “Happy birthday, Bindi… love, Brian”.