Terri Irwin marks wedding anniversary with late husband Steve Irwin

Terri Irwin is honouring her late husband Steve Irwin.

The wildlife conservationists got married 32 years ago and to mark their anniversary, Terri has penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband who tragically passed away on September 4, 2006 after being stung by a stingray while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

Taking to social media, Terri unveiled a sweet photo of her and Steve and described their wedding day as the ‘beginning of the adventure of a lifetime’.

Sharing the snap of the couple and a kangaroo to her 562K Instagram followers, Terri wrote, “It was 32 years ago today that Steve & I said “I do” and began the adventure of a lifetime!”.

Terri and Steve’s 25-year-old daughter Bindi also marked her parents’ wedding anniversary on social media by posting a picture of them together and writing, “Happy Anniversary to my incredible parents. I love you both beyond description”.

Terri commented on the lovely message to say, “Getting married 32 years ago was the best. Having @bindisueirwin and @robertirwinphotography made life even better!”.

Terri and Steve’s 20-year-old son Robert also showcased a photo of his parents to his 5.9M Instagram followers with a heartwarming tribute.

In the caption of the post, he penned, “It was 32 years ago today that my mum and dad got married… Special day”.

Earlier this year, Terri reflected on when she and Steve first met and shared an insight into the sweet moment they shared over their love of animals.

Sharing a photo of herself and a cougar, the 59-year-old revealed, “When Steve and I first met, he asked me about my favourite animal. When I told him how much I loved cougars, he asked me why. Nobody had ever asked me why”.

“I told him it was because cougars are such impressive predators, they can kill an animal larger than themselves with just their teeth. Steve smiled and said, “That’s why I love crocodiles!”. And the rest is history”, she added.