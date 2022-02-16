Teen Wolf announces cast list for upcoming reboot film

Another Teen Wolf film is currently in the works, and now we finally know which original cast members will be returning to reprise their beloved roles.

Back in September 2021 it was confirmed that Paramount were going to be making a reboot film, following on from the hugely popular Teen Wolf series, which concluded in 2017.

Just yesterday, it was announced that many of our favourite characters will be making an appearance for this exciting new project, with one prominent name missing from the list.

So far, the film’s cast list includes Tyler Posey, who plays Alpha Wolf Scott McCall, Holland Roden who plays Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig who plays Malia Tate, Crystal Reed who plays Allison Argent, Colton Haynes who plays Jackson Whittemore and Dylan Sprayberry who plays Liam Dunbar.

Other returning cast members include Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish and Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall.

Unfortunately, Teen Wolf’s favourite sidekick Stiles, played by Dylan O’Brian (The Maze Runner), is currently not linked to the project, along with Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois) and Arden Cho (Chicago Med).

However, in their announcement they did promise that more cast members are yet to be revealed, so there’s still hope!

This highly anticipated reboot film will see a terrifying evil emerge in Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.

But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.