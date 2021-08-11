Tayto launch 2 new limited edition flavours & we need to try them now

Calling all crisp lovers everywhere! The nation’s favourite crisp brand have just launched two brand new flavours for a limited time only.

Tayto Occasions are the sharing crisps and snacks range for any occasion. Known for their premium flavours, they’re a little luxury treat crisp connoisseurs can really appreciate.

Joining the family for a limited time are two brand new flavours, inspired by far flung lands — Amarillo Chilli and Rendang Curry. Unlike any other crisps on the market, these two new flavours are a real taste sensation — the perfect addition to any dinner party, celebration or event.

● Tayto Occasions Amarillo Chilli delivers a lasting rounded heat with a touch of sweetness.

● Tayto Occasions Rendang Curry offers a rich coconut curry flavour which is both sweet and spicy.

Plus, all Tayto Occasions crisps are gluten free, have no added MSG, no artificial colours, no artificial flavours and are suitable for vegetarians.

These limited edition flavours are available for a strictly limited time so get them before they’re gone…. for good!