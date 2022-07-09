Tayto fans divided over new limited-edition flavour.

Mr. Tayto has returned from his bucket list adventures and created the flavour you didn’t know you needed… Tayto Fizzy Cola. Combining the taste of Tayto with the taste of Fizzy Cola Bottle, this crisp-tastic invention tastes just like a fizzy cola bottle!

This is not the first time that the Tayto brand has tried something a little more unique with their crisps after releasing their Tayto chocolate bar in Spring 2013.

They're one of the most beloved savoury snacks in Ireland – the cheese & onion Tayto. However, fans have been left divided recently after Tayto released a new limited edition flavour to their range.

According to the company, Tayto Fizzy Cola is "guaranteed to tickle your senses and will definitely cause a Tayto Fizzy Face reaction!"

But crisp connoisseurs have been left divided. Those opposed to the limited-edition crisps have labelled them '"the worse thing to happen potatoes in Ireland since the Famine."

Irish clothing company Hairy Baby T-Shirts attributed a delay in shipping to a "serious crime" being committed in their canteen after an employee brought two bags of the crisps to work.

We're sorry for the delay in shipping orders today but a serious crime has been committed in the HB Canteen. Investigations are underway to find the person responsible for bringing these in. We apologise for the inconvenience. #taytofizzycola

"Investigations are underway to find the person responsible for bringing these in. We apologize for the inconvenience," the company said on Twitter.

However, some fans have come to the Mr Tayto's defence, saying they're "exactly like" fizzy cola bottles.

Have you managed to get your hands on a packet yet?