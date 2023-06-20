Taylor Swift confirms European concert dates for The Eras Tour

Calling all Swifties!

Taylor Swift has just announced a stream of European concert dates for The Eras Tour.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker is currently touring the United States with her popular setlist, and is also due to perform in cities in South America later this year.

Following rumours over the past few days that international dates were on the horizon, Taylor has finally taken to social media to confirm her next destinations.

Credit: Taylor Swift Twitter

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” the 33-year-old teased, referring to her hit single Anti Hero.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!” Taylor gushed, before telling fans to check her website “for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

Taylor will visit Japan, Australia and Singapore in February and March of next year, before she begins her European leg in Paris in May.

In terms of UK and Ireland dates, the Grammy-award winning singer has announced that she will be touring in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

Taylor is due to perform at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28 and 29 respectively. Meanwhile, she will be spreading out four legendary performances at Wembley Stadium in London in June and August.

The support act for Taylor’s European leg has yet to be announced. Stars such as Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams and Gracie Abrams have already accompanied the singer on her sellout tour in the United States.

Many fans have since taken to social media to express their excitement at the long-awaited news.

Credit: Taylor Swift Twitter

“Well I’m quitting my job. This is my itinerary for next year,” one fan teased.

“WE ARE SCREAMING,” exclaimed another.

We can’t wait for Taylor’s anticipated arrival in Europe next summer!