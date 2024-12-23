Tayce confesses she has received trolling for appearing on Strictly

Tayce Szura-Radix has admitted that she has received hateful comments ahead of her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star will be making Strictly history this Christmas, as she becomes the first drag queen to take part in the hit BBC series.

Tayce will be competing in this year’s Christmas special, alongside professional dancer Kai Widdrington. Tayce will be joined on the dancefloor by comedian Josh Widdicombe, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, presenter Vogue Williams, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, and F1 driver Billy Monger.

Tayce and Kai will be performing a Cha Cha Cha to Kylie and Danni Minogue’s hit 100 Degrees. However, Tayce has now revealed that she has already been targeted by trolls.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 30-year-old recalled that she started seeing comments as soon as her Strictly casting was announced.

“I've seen hate. I've seen it's controversial, it's provocative but that's all the things that I am. I wouldn't change that for the world,” Tayce explained.

“I think there was a lot of backlash from people being like, ‘Oh, it's the man or they're taking up a woman's space’, and things like that. I think some people honestly just have a bit of a complex because I look hot and they can't take it,” the Welsh queen teased.

“If you're a bit angry and offended, I'm probably doing something right. At the end of the day, I was raised with good loving parents. And they always said, as long as you're not hurting anybody and doing what you love there’s nothing more I can ask for,” she stated further.

“I might look a certain way. If you can't handle that, that's your problem. And any hate that I get online, there's going to be more, so bring it on. It’s going to make me dance harder,” Tayce added.

The reality star also reflected on being Strictly's first drag contestant, as she stated: “It feels correct, pushing boundaries, pushing the envelope baby. I'm here to make it clear.”

Strictly’s Christmas Special airs on BBC One this Christmas Day at 3:55pm.