Taste of Dublin food festival to make grand return with delicious experiences in store

Taste of Dublin, inspired by NEFF, returns to its full pre-pandemic culinary glory with an eclectic mix of well-known Irish chefs, artisan food innovators and cultural food inspired experiences. The iconic summer event will return to the charming surroundings of Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens from the 16th to the 19th of June, with over thirty thousand people expected to descend upon the capital as the champagne pops for the highlight of the Irish food enthusiasts’ calendar.

Fairtrade Ireland will return this year as Taste of Dublin’s non-profit partner with the aim of further highlighting the importance of fair and equitable trade with developing countries.

The popular NEFF Taste Kitchen, celebrating the ‘Best of Irish’ will once again see a host of well-known chefs such as Rory O’Connell; Jordan Bailey; JP McMahon; Erica Drum and Derry Clarke share their food inspiration and top tips to create a truly memorable culinary masterpiece. The Taste Kitchen will also showcase the very best in fresh Irish produce from around the country.

A number of new and exciting restaurants will attend the event for the first time, these include the popular Limerick based The Salt Project and Co. Clare’s Julia’s Lobster Truck. Hailing from Belfast, Bia Rebel will also make its Taste of Dublin debut with Dublin’s Chimac and Hakkahan also set to prove popular with event goers.

Inspired by the latest food trends, the event will also play host to a melting pot of unique international and Irish artisan producers such as Edizemi Onilenla, the creator of Nigerian food brand Mama Shee and Theresa Roche, producer of Galway’s acclaimed Kylemore Farmhouse Cheeses. With everything from ice-cream to whiskey and craft cheeses on offer, there really is something to delight all tastebuds!

The hugely popular Schweppe’s Cocktail Bar will also be back with a host of cocktail masterclasses, sharing insights around the latest national and international mixology trends.

Fashionistas among the visitors can savour the style delights of the event as part of the Dyson Style afternoon (Friday 17th June), where Dyson Global Styling Ambassador, Dylan Bradshaw, will be on hand to select the most stylish lady and gentleman on the day.

Once again, this year, the event will boast a varied and eclectic mix of entertainment and musical artists such as Smash Hits; The Swing Cats and Spring Break, ensuring the infectious summer festival feeling that is so synonymous with Taste of Dublin.

Jo Mathews, CEO, Taste of Dublin commented: This year, we are delighted to bring back the event bigger and better than ever. It has been a challenging two years, and it really is wonderful to celebrate the event being back to full capacity. I speak for the entire team when I say we are really looking forward to welcoming old and new visitors to the beautiful Iveagh Gardens. The aim of the event is to celebrate and highlight the melting pot of food creators and innovators that have burst onto the scene over the past two years. The exciting line up has something for everyone from scrumptious and unique foods; inspirational beverages and cocktails and food inspired cultural experiences. 2022 is set to one of best events yet!

For further information or to purchase tickets visit tasteofdublin.ie