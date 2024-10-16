Tasha Ghouri shares insight into ‘very tough’ Strictly rehearsals

Tasha Ghouri and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Aljaž Škorjanec have been sharing an insight into this week’s rehearsals.

The former Love Island star will be performing a tango this coming weekend with the pro dancer.

Revealing that learning the tango has been ‘tough’, Tasha confessed that Aljaž is ‘really challenging’ her for the upcoming episode of the competition.

Taking to Instagram, Škorjanec posted a video to his 600K followers captioned, “Tango update”.

After Aljaž jokingly starts off the video by teasing Tasha about being in a ‘foul mood today’, she responds with laughter to say, “I’m not angry, I’m angry because it’s tango”.

When asked how this week’s dance is going so far, Tasha explained, “Good. It’s been a big struggle. I think it’s just starting to click now”.

“It’s been very tough. You’re challenging me this week, like really, really, really is but I love it. I love a challenge”.

Aljaž then shared his thoughts on how rehearsals have been going for the pair as he admitted, “You have two more spots to work on and then just dancing it, dancing it, dancing it, all day every day”.

“Such a good job so far. Can’t wait to show it to you all”, he added.

Many fans of Tasha and Aljaž flooded the comments with supportive words and messages of excitement.

One commenter wrote, “My favourites,love to watch you dance”.

“Love the little updates. can’t wait for the tango on Saturday!!!!!!! Xxx”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “Looking forward to seeing you both dance the tango, dance dance”.

Earlier this week, the pair confirmed they would be dancing the tango to Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine for Week 5 of Strictly Come Dancing, which Aljaž revealed is “one of his favourite dances”.