Tasha Ghouri opens up about ‘emotionally tough week’

Tasha Ghouri has been opening up about having an ‘emotionally tough week’.

The former Love Island star is currently competing in Strictly Come Dancing alongside her pro dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

After performing a tango at the weekend, Tasha has reached out to fans to thank them for their support while admitting her ‘head was clouded with noise’ during rehearsals.

Sharing an insight into the difficult week, Tasha shared photos of her and Aljaž dancing together to her 1.4M followers.

The reality star captioned the post, “Thank you so so much for your votes & support. So excited to dance next week especially it’s Halloween week!! Spooky week here we come”.

“I always want to be honest and last week was a tough one emotionally. There was a lot of noise that sadly did cloud my head going into rehearsals, but I have a strong positive attitude and I remembered the reason why I’m doing strictly”.

Ghouri continued, “I want to help everyone out there to find their confidence, I want to improve, i want to grow, I want to keep putting a smile on peoples faces behind the tv screen, it’s a journey i absolutely love being on”.

“I feel so grateful to have this opportunity and to dance another week!! The tango was a hard one as i’m always a happy, bubbly, smiley girly! still got to find that strong attitude in me which is what im looking forward to working on”.

Tasha closed off her message by adding, “thank you @aljazskorjanec for picking me up last week, putting a smile on my face in rehearsals and appreciate everything. Your passion for the tango shone through and I felt honoured to dance the tango with you. Onto a new week & a new dance”.

Many fans and famous pals headed to the comments to send supportive messages to Tasha.

Former Made in Chelsea star Zara McDermott penned, “You were incredible Tasha!!!!!! keep smiling girly xxxxxxxxxx”.

“You beautiful, beautiful woman”, wrote It Takes Two host Janette Manrara.

One of Tasha’s Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, Dr Punam Krishan, added, “You’re amazing. Keep shining like the bright star you are xxxx”.

Tasha’s admission comes after she was receiving comments online about it being ‘unfair’ that she was competing in Strictly since she is professionally trained in commercial dance, despite the show focusing on ballroom dancing.