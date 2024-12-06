Tasha Ghouri details how Strictly has impacted her confidence

Tasha Ghouri has opened up about what her Strictly journey has meant to her, particularly as a deaf contestant.

The former Love Island finalist is currently taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Throughout her time on the show, Tasha – who wears a cochlear implant – has been highlighting awareness for the deaf community as Strictly’s second ever deaf contestant.

Former EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis made history on the hit BBC show back in 2021, when she became Strictly’s first deaf contestant. Rose later went on to win her series with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Now, as she prepares to perform in the Strictly semi-final this weekend, Tasha has been reflecting on the significance of being able to showcase her cochlear implant to millions of viewers each week.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to post a selection of behind-the-scenes snaps from her time on Strictly, capturing the many ways in which she has accessorised her cochlear implant to match her costumes.

“If my younger self said to me you are going to be on @bbcstrictly one day dancing and bedazzling your cochlear implant every week to match your costumes I wouldn’t have believed her at the time,” Tasha gushed at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

“I just wanted to say it means the world to see all of you out there also decorating yours and even finding the confidence to embrace your hearing aids and cochlear implants. All of your beautiful messages have been so lovely to read, it feels so magical that I can connect with all of you to do that,” she continued.

“I’ve found so much more self confidence since the start of doing this show, parts of myself that I’ve discovered. Feel like I’ve truly found Tasha again. I have so much joy and happiness that I’ll take away with me and hold in my heart forever. SEMI FINALSSS!!!! LIKE WHAAAAT,” the reality star exclaimed.

Many Strictly fans have since replied to Tasha with their support, as one commented: "You should be so proud of yourself. You have done amazing so far, keep going!”

“Love your determination and your dancing and how you have embraced the bedazzling x,” another penned.