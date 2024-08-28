Taoiseach calls out hotels on raising prices for Oasis tour dates

Taoiseach Simon Harris has pleaded with hotels to “engage fairly”, ahead of the sale of Oasis’ reunion tour.

Yesterday (August 27), Liam and Noel Gallagher announced their first tour in 15 years. The brothers have been in a bitter public feud for over a decade, leading fans to believe that their band would never perform together again.

The Oasis Live ‘25 Tour will begin in Cardiff on July 4 of next year. The UK and Ireland leg will wrap up in Dublin, with Oasis currently scheduled to play two nights at Croke Park on August 16 and 17.

However, despite tickets not going on sale until Saturday, fans are already battling to find affordable accommodation for Dublin’s dates. Within minutes of Oasis’ announcement, hotel rooms in Dublin began to sell out.

Some travel websites are now reporting that 98% of Dublin’s accommodation is sold out for the August weekend. Many of the remaining options are currently being priced at over €500 for one night.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has since spoken out about the issue, and has pleaded with hotels in the capital to be “fair” with their pricing.

“The decision of the Gallagher brothers to get back together will come as great news to many music fans in Ireland and across the world. The fact that they’ve chosen to play two major gigs in Croke Park is great news again for music fans, but also great news for the Irish economy,” he praised.

Referring to the accommodation issue, the Taoiseach insisted: “I would encourage everybody to engage fairly in relation to this. The issues around price gouging, around hiking up things at major events, doesn’t actually help anyone, because it ends up giving our city, our country a bad reputation.”

He added: “It is much more in the interest, I believe, of hoteliers and others to act responsibly in relation to this. Let people come to Dublin, let them have a good time and then say ‘I want to go back again’.”