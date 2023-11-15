Grab a ticket for the Tanqueray ‘Make Christmas Magnificent at Home’ event series

Tanqueray, one of the most iconic spirit brands launches a fabulous series of festive masterclasses that will inspire and excite guests to host a magnificent experience at home this Christmas.

Guests can expect a bespoke masterclass from Ireland’s leading event and hosting experts. Tanqueray’s lead mixologist; Cal Byrne will host a festive cocktail demo, Grace Cahill; luxury event designer and stylist will provide fabulous tablescaping tips and Heather Condron from Flowerpop will discuss how to pair florals, scents and botanical accents to wow your guests over the festive season.

Guests will be treated to a luxury goody bag worth over €120, complimentary canapes & cocktails, as well as other surprise and delight décor stations.

Making Christmas magnificent with Tanqueray is the perfect event to hone the skills necessary to become the ultimate festive host while entertaining friends and family this year. The brand’s craftmanship and premium credentials makes it a go-to choice for people this Christmas who are seeking to actively elevate an occasion and make a get together with friends a memorable one to remember.

A unique immersive festive experience is guaranteed, making each event the perfect occasion to kick off the season in style. Tickets are €40 per person and are available on Eventbrite links below.

Event details Dublin:

Saturday, 18th & Sunday, 19th November from 3pm – 5:30pm, The Odeon, Dublin

Dublin Tickets: Make Christmas Magnificent at Home Event Series

Event details Limerick:

Sunday, 26th November from 3pm – 5:30pm, No. 1 Pery Square, Limerick

Limerick Tickets: Make Christmas Magnificent at Home Event Series