Tallulah Willis shares new health update on dad Bruce

Tallulah Willis has been opening up about her dad Bruce’s health.

Bruce Willis was originally diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 but his condition progressed and at the beginning of this year, he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The Die Hard actor’s family have been very open about his declining health and have been campaigning to spread awareness for FTD since sharing his diagnosis.

Now, Bruce’s 29-year-old daughter has shared an update on her dad’s dementia and spoke out about why their family is so open about her dad’s ill health.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Tallulah was asked by Drew why her family are so honest and open about Bruce’s condition.

She responded, “Well, I think it's twofold. On one hand, it's who we are as a family, but also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD”.

As she went on to speak about how there is so little information about the rare disease, she added, “If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family, and individually, to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us”.

“And part of what’s been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archeologist to my dad's stuff – his world – to his little trinkets and doo-dads”.

The Whole Nine Yards star then revealed how important music had been for Bruce and his children when they were growing up.

“It's a huge part of also how I spent time with him now, is playing music and just kind of sitting in this energy of love. It's really special”.

Drew later asked Tallulah how her dad’s health is now, to which she responded, “He is the same…which I think, in this regard, I've learned is the best thing that you can ask for”.

“And what I see is love when I am with him. And it's my dad and he loves me”.

Tallulah is the youngest of Bruce’s daughters whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore. They also share 35-year-old Rumer and 32-year-old Scout together.

Bruce also has two daughters with his current wife Emma Heming- 11-year-old Mabel and nine-year-old Evelyn.