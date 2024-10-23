Taken star Liam Neeson opens up about retirement plans

Liam Neeson has been speaking out about his retirement.

The movie star, best known for his role in the Taken franchise, has been opening up about stepping away from the film industry as he gets older.

The 72-year-old admitted ‘you can’t fool audiences’ while explaining his reasons for planning his retirement.

During a new interview with People, Neeson confessed, “I’m 72 – it has to stop at some stage”.

Liam then revealed that he still performs his own fight scenes but opts to leave the more intricate work for longtime stunt collaborator Mark Vanselow.

“You can’t fool audiences. I don’t want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me”, he admitted.

In terms of putting a date on when he plans to step away from making movies, Liam doesn't have anything set in stone, but 2025 seems to be the year he has in mind as the actor explained, “Maybe the end of next year. I think that's it”.

Reflecting back on his time in the hit 2008 action-thriller film, Taken, Liam revealed it’s the one flick that really connected with audiences.

“It just seemed to have touched something in the psychic nerve of moviegoing audiences”.

As well as starring in Taken, Neeson has appeared in a number of movies over his acting career, including Schindler’s List, Star Wars, Love Actually and Non-Stop.

Liam recently finished filming The Naked Gun, an action-comedy that is set to be released in 2025. In the film, he plays the role of Frank Drebin Jr. and stars alongside Pamela Anderson.

Sharing an insight into what it’s like to work with Anderson, Neeson confessed, “I’m madly in love with her. I can’t compliment her enough. She’s funny”.