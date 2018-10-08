Swoonin’: These Riverdale co-stars just confirmed their relationship

Riverdale looks like the place to be if you’re looking for love. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart quickly fell in love on the set of the teen-drama series and it looks like two of their co-stars have now followed in their footsteps.

Fans quickly freaked out over Camilla Mendes latest Instagram post.

The actress posted a photo of her co-star Charles Melton kissing her on the forehead on her account, making their relationship Instagram official.

Camilla, who plays Veronica on the popular show, simply captioned the snap ‘Mine.’

We really can’t cope with how cute these two are.

Rumours about the pair’s romance started to circulate last month when fans spotted them kissing at the cinema in Vancouver.

Riverdale star KJ Apa jokingly commented on the post: “Are you guys dating?”, to which Camilla replied, “I’m sorry you had to find out this way.”

KJ wasn’t the only Riverdale star who commented on the lovebirds’ snap. Vanessa Morgan, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch couldn’t help but gush about their friend's relationship.

We can’t help but wonder will Camilla, Charles, Lili and Cole go on double dates to Pop’s now.

Riverdale will return to Netflix this week for an explosive third season. Love is certainly in the air in the small American town with everyone and anyone hooking up on (and off) the show. We’ll even see old flames FP and Alice reunite, but we can’t help but worry about how that will affect Jughead and Betty’s relationship.

At least we know things are all fine and dandy with the cast’s real love-lives.

Riverdale returns to Netflix on Thursday, October 11.

Feature Image: @_riverdalenews