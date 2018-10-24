Swoon! Orlando Bloom is latest star to read CBeebies Bedtime stories

Bedtime just got more fun.

It has been revealed that actor and all-round babe Orlando Bloom is the latest star to read a bedtime story for children's channel CBeebies.

The 41-year-old will be reading the bedtime tale of We Are Together, by Britta Teckentrup, on the channel.

He gushed about how excited he is to do this for the little ones (and us obvs).

He said, ''children light up when being taken on imaginary adventures through storytelling, and it helps their creativity grow.''

The story will celebrate love and friendship, something that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has said is so important for children.

"Through my travels as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador I've met children in countries all over the world, and witnessed firsthand how storytelling between adults and young children helps cement their bond."

He's the latest in a long line of stars to read a bedtime story, including Dolly Parton, Tom Hardy and Chris Evans.

The episode, which will air on November 9th, is one of two stories that he has recorded for the show.

Ewan McGregor delighted fans earlier this year when he gave a reading of Everybody’s Welcome by Patricia Hegarty on Friday.

He said, ''it's such an honour and pleasure to join an incredible list of actors to read a Bedtime Story to children all over the UK.''

If the stream of A-List actors to read keeps going the way it's going, we'll be tuning into CBeebies full time, wbu?