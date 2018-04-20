Swedish DJ Avicii Dies at 28

The DJ and producer Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, sadly died this afternoon in Oman, according to reports.

He was just 28 years old.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his representative said in a statement.

“He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

The talented musician had retired from live performing in 2016, citing health reasons though his cause of death has not been confirmed.

Variety reports that he had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part from excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he cancelled a series of shows in an attempt to recover. He quit touring in 2016 but continued making music in the studio.

He posted the following statement on his website last year:

"WE ALL REACH A POINT IN OUR LIVES AND CAREERS WHERE WE UNDERSTAND WHAT MATTERS THE MOST TO US.

For me it’s creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do.

Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio.

The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new.

Hope you´ll enjoy it as much as I do.”

Tributes are already pouring in on social media with Liam Payne and Charlie Puth among many who are expressing their shock at his death.