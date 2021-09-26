Sustainability pioneers Aveda launch three 100% vegan serums

Enhancing your natural beauty, simply and effectively, just got easier with the launch of botanical kinetics™ serums from Aveda, a trio of targeted skin care solutions with serious plant power that feature a fusion of plant stem cells and plant-derived acids selected for their transformative powers. The three 100% Vegan serums; Intense Hydrator, Instant Luminizer and Pore Refiner serums are pure, plant-powered and cruelty-free.

“Each of these three serums targets a specific skin care solution, so the user is enabled to choose the product that addresses what they need—without the extra ingredients that they don’t,” says Christine Hall, Vice President of Research & Development for Aveda. “We formulated these to provide skin care enthusiasts with plant-derived solutions that provide instant gratification, but also transformative results.”

Chosen for their demonstrated transformative powers, each serum formula is powered by the fusion of two complementary plant actives and 10,000 plant stem cells, both combined for maximum efficacy, with visible results from first use. To create the formulas, Aveda captured the power of plant regeneration at the cellular level with stem cells cultivated from plant extracts in their botanical lab. This allowed the R&D team to obtain higher levels of actives that may occur only at very low levels in soil-cultivated plants. Aveda’s high-performance acids – Hyaluronic, Alpha Hydroxy, and Beta Hydroxy – are all 100% derived from plants. Each serum’s formula features a fusion of stem cells and plant actives that were chosen for maximum efficacy to meet your skin’s needs:

botanical kinetics™ intense hydrator:

For those with dehydrated skin—leading to rough, dry texture and noticeable fine, dry lines— botanical kinetics™ intense hydrator instantly restores skin’s optimal moisture levels, minimizes the appearance of dry, fine lines and strengthens skin’s protective lipid barrier. The cactus fruit stem cells, famous for retaining water, help support skin’s moisture barrier, demonstrated by an in vitro test. Plant-derived hyaluronic acid pulls in moisture to plump cells and hydrate skin, visibly reducing fine, dry lines common in dehydrated skin. As different molecular weights break down at different speeds, hyaluronic acid instantly plumps skin and continues to maintain moisture. Skin’s barrier and surface is strengthened.

botanical kinetics™ instant luminizer:

Slow cell turnover can lead to a dull complexion, but just one application of botanical kinetics™ instant luminizer dissolves surface cells instantly to unveil brighter, smooth skin, with an even-looking tone. Recognized for its beautiful white flower, snow lotus stem cells help boost luminosity for radiant, even skin tone. Snow lotus helps skin resist visibly uneven skin tone, demonstrated by an in vitro testing. Plant-derived alpha hydroxy acids ignite cell turnover and exfoliate the skin. Dead cells are cleared away, revealing visibly brighter cells. Skin’s surface is glowing and bright with even tone and clarity.

botanical kinetics™ pore refiner:

Gradual build-up of oil and cellular debris can lead to enlarged, clogged pores, and botanical kinetics™ pore refiner addresses this concern by gently resurfacing skin’s texture for smooth, balanced, virtually poreless skin. Known for its bright yellow blooms, sweet clover stem cells help purify and tighten pores for balanced skin. Sweet clover increases epidermal thickness, demonstrated by an in vitro test. Plant-derived beta hydroxy acid derived from wintergreen penetrates pores to break apart debris. Debris is cleared away. Skin appears youthful with visibly minimized pores.

All botanical kinetics™ serums are made with 100% naturally-derived colorants from iron-oxides, suitable for all skin types and free-from silicone, petrolatum, parabens, mineral oil, and gluten. botanical kinetics™ serums are also 97% naturally derived, cruelty free, and vegan. The unit carton is made with 90% post-consumer recycled fiber, the glass bottle is recyclable, and they are manufactured with 100% solar and wind power through renewable energy credits and carbon offsets balancing our electrical and natural gas usage.

These new serums join Aveda’s botanical kinetics™ fully vegan and cruelty free skin care collection, which includes cleansers (purifying gel, purifying crème, exfoliating crème and all-sensitive); toners (skin toning agent, toning mist); exfoliators (exfoliant & radiant skin refiner); lotions (all-sensitive, hydrating, oil control); cremes (intense hydrating soft & rich); masques (deep cleansing clay, and intense hydrating); and an energizing eye creme. The collection was created based on the belief that all living things have power, and botanical kinetics™ brings plant power to your skin to restore its natural beauty every day.

botanical kinetics™ serums are available to purchase on www.avedastore.ie and in AVEDA Salons nationwide. RRP €55.00 each.