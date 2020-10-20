Surprise! A Legally Blonde reunion special is taking place tonight

Fans of the popular 2001 movie will be pleased to hear that, according to Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon, a super special reunion is happening tonight.

“Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion,” The Morning Show actress announced, before adding, “We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake!”

“For the first time in 20 years, join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow at 3:15PM PST on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel!”

“PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?” she concluded, to which our answer is ‘Yes — of course we do!’

This exciting news was accompanied by a fun and revealing promotional video for the reunion, which showed Legally Blonde cast members reunited over Zoom. Some of the movie's iconic stars included Selma Blair, Luke Wilson, Holland Taylor and of course Resse Withersppon who played the lead role of Elle Woods.

In case anyone needs a refresher, Legally Blonde followed Elle Woods, a seemingly ditzy sorority girl, who gets dumped by her boyfriend, who leaves her for a smarter girl as he plans to become a politician and joins Harward law school.

Elle then gets enrolled in the same school in an effort to teach him a lesson, and in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer through unflappable self-confidence and fashion/beauty know-how.

This exciting announcement comes just days after screenwriter Mindy Kaling opened up about what it’s been like writing the script for Legally Blonde 3, which was due to be released in May this year.

“I was nervous, because the [original 2001] movie is so iconic. But then I thought, 'It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?’” Mindy wondered.

“I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part,” The Office star confirmed.

If you want to catch this super special Legally Blonde reunion, then make sure to tune into the Hello Sunshine YouTube channel tonight, October 20, at 11:15pm (Ireland & UK time).