Support these incredible charities with the gift of donation this Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving – a season to show love and generosity, not only to our friends and family but also to those who may be facing struggles we cannot even imagine. It’s a time to spread joy and reflect on the power of helping others, no matter how big or small the gesture.

This year, why not make your Christmas gifts even more meaningful? By choosing to buy a gift from a charity this year, you’re giving more than a present because you’ll be making an impact that could change lives. Many incredible charities are offering unique and thoughtful gifts that directly fund life-changing projects, such as providing clean water, supporting education for children, aiding disaster relief, or helping the planet.

If you’re looking for a way to make your Christmas gifts truly special this year, explore our carefully curated gift guide below and give a gift that really matters this Christmas.

Trócaire ‘Gifts of Change’ – RPP various

Trócaire has launched their annual range of sustainable and ethical gifts for Christmas 2024. By purchasing one of their ‘Gifts of Change’, you can help families and their children across the world. Some of these gifts include the Gift of Play & Healing (€40) will help children to process the trauma of war, through the power of play therapy, while the Gift of Food & Nourishment (€50) will help children with special food that will nourish growing bodies and save lives. You can also help save the planet by purchasing a present from the range of climate gifts, including the Gift of Seeds and Tools (€15), Gift of Emergency Water (€25), Gift of Water Systems (€100) and Climate Change Gift (€100). There are 23 ‘Gifts of Change’ to choose from ranging from €5 to €1,400. Buy here or by calling 1800 408 408 (0800 912 1200 in NI).

A Community of Hope: Artists for Dublin Simon

As homeless figures rise and winter draws near, Dublin Simon Community is inviting everyone to support its life-saving services through ‘A Community of Hope: Artists for Dublin Simon’. Around 100 unique pieces of art from renowned Irish artists will be up for grabs this Christmas, including from the likes of The Corrs, Tommy Tiernan, Imelda May and Gerard Byrne. The auction features a diverse range of visual and audio art, including memorabilia and photography. Bidding for each piece opens online on November 28 and runs until December 10. The public can preview the artwork at Gormleys Fine Art from November 28 until December 3.

GOAL Mile 2024 in partnership with AIB

The 2024 GOAL Mile is officially underway in partnership with AIB! For over forty years, the GOAL Mile has seen tens of thousands of people run, jog or walk one mile to raise funds for GOAL at Christmas. The charity mlle campaign supports GOAL's humanitarian work in Ukraine, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. This year, broadcaster Anna Daly, presenter Katja Mia, chef and author Trisha Lewis, and TV personality Paddy Smyth are all partnering with AIB to encourage everyone to walk 2,000 steps – approximately one mile – to support GOAL in its work with vulnerable communities around the world. The GOAL Mile will be taking place in over 160 locations around Ireland in December. Early bird registration is now open here. Participants and supporters can also donate directly to GOAL through the AIB app.

FraEeye Christmas Collection in support of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

This festive season, FraEye is offering a unique way to give gifts that matter. The fashion website was originally created by the late Fraser Holden. Fraser, who lived with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), designed the FraEye collections using eye-gaze technology. Now, 100% of profits from FraEye sales will go directly to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, supporting patients and families affected by the disease. Ahead of Christmas, FraEye has released a new collection, filled with unique artwork and items that stand out. From accessories to home décor, each purchase directly supports those living with MND. Buy here.

Fiona Turley x Breakthrough Cancer Research Christmas Cards

Breakthrough Cancer Research and renowned textile artist, Fiona Turley have teamed up once again to launch another collection of bespoke Christmas cards, all in aid of funding vital cancer research. The cards, which come in a set of 10 and are printed on 100% recycled paper, encapsulate the spirit of Christmas with hand-painted images of snowy scenes and colourful Christmas trees. These annual cards have raised over €300,000 to support cancer research in Ireland in recent years. 100% of the proceeds made goes directly to fund the vital work of Breakthrough Cancer Research. Buy here.

Concern Christmas Gift Appeal

As the number of humanitarian crises around the world grows, you can help to make life a bit easier for families and children who have had to flee their homes, with a gift from Concern. The humanitarian charity offers a wide range of gift giving options that you can donate to, in order to directly aid someone in need. From counselling sessions for a child (€30) and a baby care kit (€30) filled with hygiene essentials, to a super seed kit (€60) with drought-tolerant seeds, each gift available could change someone’s life. This year, you can also purchase a Concern’s Santa Letter (€10) – a personalised and beautifully designed letter, without any Concern branding, all the way from Santa’s workshop to your home. The funds raised from these letters will support life-changing programmes for vulnerable children around the world. Donate here.

Barretstown Reindeer Food – RRP €2

Barretstown children’s charity have launched their national Christmas appeal for vital funds to help ‘Sprinkle Some Magic’ for children affected by cancer and other serious illnesses this Christmas. The charity has teamed up with Flahavan’s to produce ‘Magical Reindeer Food’ which is now available to purchase for €2, with 100% of the proceeds of each packet going directly to the charity. Families that have received care from Barretstown include those of Cathail, who at just age four endured over three years of chemotherapy for treatment of leukaemia, as well as Clodagh who was just ten months old when she was diagnosed with a tumour, as a result of a rare genetic disorder called DICER1. Cathail and Clodagh, and their families, have spent time at family camps in Barretstown where they received 24/7 onsite medical care as well as being involved in therapeutic programmes. Buy in Applegreen and Dealz stores nationwide. For more information, visit here