Supervalu exceeds expectations with outstanding online shopping experience

I’ve never really been a big person for online grocery shopping. Shopping for clothes, books or make up? No problem but grocery shopping just seemed to be a long and onerous task that I couldn’t be bothered doing. You always had to book your slot well in advance which frustrated me as I never knew when I’d be free to take it in and what I’d need on that date. Who knows what they will need to order in 3 days’ time?!

One of the girls in the office has been waxing lyrical about grocery shopping online and having it delivered – she was annoying me so much, I reluctantly gave in and said I’d give it a try. That my friends, is where my negativity stopped. Dead. I’ve been a fool and I’m prepared to admit it.

I logged onto SuperValu.ie, created an account and was brought to the grocery shopping page where I could browse the different shop categories as if I was walking the store. This might seem obvious to most but my busy and distracted mind means I frequently leave the store without everything I need. Where I live, I’ve a fabulous local SuperValu – so they have a great range of food that the range wasn’t an issue for me at all. If anything, I found it easier to find more foods that I liked.

I’m a bit of a devil for a bargain, so being able to shop their special offers all in one place (and not by department) was another plus for me. You just roll over the product and can add it to the basket without too much faffing around (i.e visiting each individual page to add the offer, which I absolutely despise). I liked that they have special ‘super 7 fruit & veg’ offers along with mealtime savers as this compares with other supermarkets in my locality that always lead out with those types of low priced selection of fruit/veg each week.

I tend to avoid gluten so another positive for me was being able to browse that range of products all in one place too and their gluten free product range is now second to none.

Needless to say, the order came on time and was as expected – a whopping big delivery of fresh fruit, veg and store cupboard ingredients carried directly into my kitchen and I didn’t have to lift a hand. And as if that wasn’t enough, my account will hold onto the record of what I’ve bought this week so that shopping next time is a breeze by simply adding all of this shop, into next week’s basket.

For those who are organised well in advance, then you may not appreciate my absolute favourite feature but being able to order on the day for same day delivery (for me) is HUGE. And also being able to update my order until 6pm the day before delivery is another massive benefit for me too. I would avoid services where I have to commit to my grocery shopping a few days before with no flexibility to add to it or change my mind.

I’m now the proud holder of a Real Rewards card (if you shop online, your points are automatically added) – I haven’t quite figured out what I’ll receive with the card but from quick glance, it looks like I’ll be enjoying discounts, vouchers and weekends away (if I play my cards right!).

There is a recipe section on the site too and a plethora of Food Academy products (where SuperValu support new small businesses to get up and running with advice and listings in store) which I will definitely browse for recipe and new food inspiration. The beauty of the recipe section is that after finding the recipe you want to make, you can simply add the ingredients you need which is really neat.

All in all, a cracking good service and online shopping experience. For me, it’s the little things and attention to detail that make me loyal to a brand and I can now honestly say, I'm hooked.

For more visit www.shop.supervalu.ie.