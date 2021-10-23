Super easy last minute Halloween makeup looks for procrastinators

Does anyone else feel like Halloween has completely creeped up on them this year?

We know we do, and we literally have no idea what to dress up as this spooky season.

We have scoured the Internet for some seriously cool (and easy) makeup looks that make the perfect last minute costume.

The best part? You won't need to go out and buy anything new! Everything you need will already be in your makeup bag.

1. Purrrfect Pretty Kitty

Black eyeliner? Sorted.

2. Vampire Vibes

For this, all you need is your typical smokey eyeshadows and some red lippy.

3. Spider Surprise

How cool is this?

4. Spooky Cheshire Cat

Smile, it's Halloween!

5. Pretty Little Panda

Add two buns for ears, and you are ready for action!

6. Mermaid Magic

Don't be put off – this one is way easier than it looks!

7. Simple Clown Face

Whip out that liquid liner, lovely ladies.

8. Doe, a Deer!

All you need is brown eyeshadow and some liquid liner. Simples.