Summery Sangria: The perfect bank holiday cocktail

The summer we’ve been dreaming of all year is finally here. It’s the June bank holiday weekend, the sun is shining, we’re in our summer clothes enjoying the outdoors – now all that’s missing is the drink in our hand.

And what’s a more summer drink than Sangria?

This fruity, delicious drink is perfect to enjoy wih friends in the sunshine!

You’ll need…

5-6 large oranges

1 red apple

1 punnet strawberries

1 lime

Red grapes

1 bottle sweet Spanish wine

3tbsp honey

200ml spiced rum

Mint leaves

Cut all your oranges except one in half and squeeze them for fresh orange juice. Pour it into a large glass jug.

Slice the remaining orange and your lime into thin, whole slices and place them in the jug. Chop up your apple and add that in too.

Next, halve your grapes and strawberries (taking the tops off) and add them in too.

Pour in your spiced rum, followed by the honeys and using a long instrument, stir it together to blend the liquids and juices.

Open your red wine and pour it into the jug, stirring again. Leave in the fridge for 2-3 hours if possible, as it lets the flavours really develop.

Serve over ice with a little garnish of mint!