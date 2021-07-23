Summer Recipes: 5 make-ahead desserts to bring to your next BBQ

If you’re planning a little garden party or BBQ this weekend then we have the perfect make-ahead dessert recipes for just the occasion!

Let’s face it — it’s way too hot to be spending hours slaving away in the kitchen, whipping up a show-stopping dessert. Nobody’s got time for that!

Instead we’ve turned to our old faithful recipes which are perfect for making in advance and are sure to impress any dinner guest.

So without further ado, here are five of our super simple dessert recipes which you absolutely must try out this weekend:

Now this is a wow-worthy summer dessert with minimal effort involved. The meringue can be prepared ahead of time and it can be freshly assembled just as you’re ready to serve.

This fancy dessert is absolutely heavenly. We adore how the lemon, orange and cinnamon flavours complement each other in this creamy custard dish.

A popular dessert perfect for serving at dinner parties and that both adults and children love.

If you’re trying to think of a fuss-free, quick and easy dessert option to accompany the many cocktails and hot dogs you’re bound to consume this weekend, then look no further!

For an even easier version of this basic seasonal dessert, opt for pre-made shortcrust pastry instead of making it from scratch. It might be cheating but we won’t tell if you won’t!