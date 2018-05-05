Summer loving? These are the months you’ll have the best sex

There's no denying that we all go a bit mad when the sun is in the sky.

Our spirits are lifted, our guards are down and it's suddenly acceptable to sit in a beer garden from 12 in the afternoon.

But it seems the sun may have another effect on us ladies, and well, it looks like we're in for a good time this season.

A new survey has revealed that women are more sexually active during the months June, July and August.

The Eve app analysed data from 1.27 million users and found that the majority of women reported a 12 per cent increase in sexual activity during the summer months.

Users of the app are asked to report their daily health, which includes information about their sex lives.

Figures showed that women reported having sex 41.5 per cent of the time in the summer months, 38.8 per cent of the time in the autumn months, 36.8 per cent in winter and 35.8 per cent in spring.

What's more, during the summer months, most women also reported an increase in the amount of orgasms they experienced and more described the sex they were having as 'mind-blowing' rather than 'pretty good' or 'eh'.

So, what makes us so sexual in the summer?

Well, a user poll revealed that woman want more sex in the summer because they're 'feeling tan and fab' and because they're spending a lot more time 'half naked'.

However, all this summer sex does comes with a consequence.

According to Marie Claire, unprotected sex is at an all time high during June, July and August leading to an increase in young women who test positive for STI's come autumn.