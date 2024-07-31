Sugababes’ Heidi Range opens up about daughters’ love of music

Heidi Range has been opening up about her motherhood journey.

The Sugababes band member shares six-year-old Aurelia and two-year-old Athena with her husband Alex Partakis.

Heidi has now shared an insight into her style of parenting, revealing that she would never 'push' her daughters into a specific future career. She also bravely spoke about tragic miscarriages she’s suffered in the past.

In an interview with OK!, the 41-year-old explained, “Like most little girls, they love music and they love dancing, so we’ll see, but I would never push them in any direction”.

“Aurelia has got a beautiful voice, she sings for the school and she’s really confident, but I never want to push her – I’ll just see what she decides”.

“Athena – who’s two – goes to ballet classes once a week and it’s genuinely the highlight of her week”.

The Push The Button singer added, “I think it’s good for their confidence and social skills, even if they’re just happy to stand up in a room full of people. I’m definitely not a pushy mum”.

Heidi then reflected on the tragic miscarriages she suffered in between the births of her daughters.

“I had two miscarriages between the two girls, so my body was all over the show… More people are being open about it now and I find that’s really helpful”.

“When I went through it, the thing that surprised me was so many of my friends had been through it and sadly how common it is, but it also feels like a really lonely thing to go through”.

Heidi went on to explain, “Even though it was my husband’s loss too and he was going through it with me, no-one really knows how your body feels. I chose to speak about it because I thought I might be able to help someone else. I do find more people are speaking about it, which is only a good thing”.

Range then revealed that she was about to start her IVF journey before she discovered she was expecting Athena.

“We were about to start IVF and I fell pregnant with Athena. I conceived Aurelia no problem and it happened naturally with a very straightforward birth, but I had problems in between, so we were about to embark on IVF”.

“I did take medication throughout my pregnancy with her – I had my injections and everything – but I conceived her naturally”.