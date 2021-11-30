Subway launch amazing TikTok challenge and you’ve got to try it!
Subway fans will be delighted to hear that their favourite festive menu item is back in store, just in time for the holiday season!
Earlier this month Subway® unveiled its Festive menu for 2021 – which includes the return of the tastiest Christmas sandwich on the high street – the 'Tiger Pig’ Sub.
A giant Pig In Blanket on crunchy Tiger Bread, the ‘Tiger Pig’ Sub was a roaring success when it launched last year and, with this year’s improved recipe having even more delicious maple syrup and bacon in the sausage, as well as a drizzle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, it’s enjoying a ferocious return!
To celebrate the return of the ‘Tiger Pig’ Sub, and a festive season like no other, Subway® are challenging you and your friends to get together to take on the #TigerPigDance Challenge.
Choreographed by Diversity’s Nathan Ramsay and Warren Russell, check out the #TigerPigDanceChallenge on TikTok for a chance to win a pair of exclusive Subway® Tiger Pig socks.
@subwayukireland Our festive Tiger Pig Sub is back! Duet this video and show us your moves #TigerPigDance ♬ Tiger Pig Dance Challenge – Subway UK & Ireland
That’s not all though — this December Subway are also launching “App-Vent”, a digital advent calendar packed with 12 Treats of December including cookies to share, free Subs, and Subway® giveaways exclusively via the Subway® App.
Subway’s App-Vent runs from 1st – 28th December with a range of delicious treats, offers and exclusive merch. To join in the festive fun, and ensure you don’t miss out, simply download the Subway® App, register and activate your Subway Rewards® account and check your offers page throughout December to discover your exclusive festive surprises!
And, as if that wasn’t enough, if you’re not already a member, new sign ups can also receive 250 points to redeem for a free side* when registering their Subway Rewards® account using the promotional code APPVENT.
Subway’s® Festive Menu is available for delivery or in-store now while stocks last and Subway Rewards® guests can join in the App-Vent celebrations via the Subway® App until 28th December.
Guests can use Mobile Order collection via the Subway® App or order via delivery services including Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.
To find your nearest open Subway® store, visit www.subway.com/en-ie/findastore.