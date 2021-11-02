New wonderful Christmas cuddle blankets will make a wonderful gift

Irish mum-owned children’s clothing brand BabyBoo.ie, has come up with the ultimate festive accessory for this Christmas, and many more years to come. Famous for their award-winning organic cotton dribble-proof bandana bibs, BabyBoo has now designed a product that the whole family can enjoy. Their organic cotton Christmas tree adorned Heirloom Cuddle Blanket is a supersize version of their ultra-soft and cosy baby blanket. It has been specially designed so that both the big and the little people can snuggle underneath for festive family movies, and of course the Late Late Toy Show!

The Christmas Cuddle Blanket comes in the classic yuletide colours of holly berry red and forest fir green, with a metallic gold star topping the Christmas trees. The heirloom blanket is presented in a keep-safe gift box to be preserved along with all the household decorations, for many more years of treasured memories. Measuring 3metres by 1.3metres, the heirloom blanket has a specially designed space for a personalised embroidered message or family name like ‘The Tubridy Family’. A stunning family gift to give or receive, the limited-edition Christmas Cuddle blanket, retails at €100 to include all embroidery, the presentation box and delivery fee.

For new baby arrivals, parents can order a ‘My 1st Christmas’ bandana bib from just €5 or choose a holiday season print from over 35 designs. With many options to personalise your festive themed bib with a baby’s name, the woodland range of festive wreath designs allows for the first initial of the little one to be embroidered in the centre.

The BabyBoo bandana bib range is ideally suited to protect beautiful Christmas Day clothes from age 3-months to 3-years.

Commenting on the launch, Vicki O’Callaghan co-founder of BabyBoo said:

“Christmas is our favourite time of year, it’s the one time we truly relax and enjoy time with our families. Even as business owners we close down our whole operation for 10-days so that our team can really switch off after a busy year. This year’s new Christmas Cuddle Blanket has been designed to encourage families to spend time getting cosy together in the lead up to the big day, and over the festive period. With the pandemic, this passion product has been almost two-years in the making and one we are incredibly proud of. Our preview launch sold out in just ten minutes in early October, our website crashed it was so popular. We now have two more Christmas Cuddle Blanket product drops on 1st November and again on 1st December.”

Shop the BabyBoo Christmas collection on BabyBoo.ie