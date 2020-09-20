Study reveals whether the cheating gene can be inherited

We might inherit certain things form our parents, like blue eyes or our height, but what about our ability to cheat? It might sound extreme but is there anything in it?

Bloom&Wild asked a few questions about genetics to Dr. Daniel Kelberman, from Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health. When it comes to pulling the wool over your other halves eyes, is it something learned from our Mum and Dad?

Dr Kelberman believes not.

He said, ''No – such behaviours are acquired and nothing to do with genetics.'' He continued, ''[Speaking generally about behaviour-related genetics], there are lots of studies on the genes involved in inheritance, most of which are contentious. There are potentially thousands of genes involved, and our estimates at present only account for a very small amount of what is inherited.”

This therefore means cheating is something you may act out with on your own and not inherited from your parents. Other genetic questions asked including one about obesity and height.

So is obesity inherited?

Dr Kelbermman said, ''There are many genes that have been implicated in increased BMI, but few rarely proven and the biological basis is unknown. Genetics is suggested to play a role, but quite a small one.''

He added, ''There are rare forms of childhood onset obesity that are caused by mutation of a single gene, but these would be considered more of a rare disease than the phenomenon of increasing rates of obesity in the population.''

So if you feel the need to cheat, don't go blaming genetics.