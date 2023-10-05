Study details which 9 TV shows got better (or worse) over time

As we edge closer to the end of 2023, it’s safe to say that we are living in a golden age of television. Over the past few decades, more and more ‘peak TV shows’ have been released, to the point that our ‘to-watch’ lists are getting ridiculously long.

So, when there are too many shows out there to consume, how are we supposed to know which ones are worth our valuable time? Well, new data has emerged to help us to make those decisions!

RANT Casino recently compiled a list of some of the most popular TV series of recent years. After comparing each of their ratings on IMDb, we now have a concrete ranking of which shows got better with each episode, and which ones slowly began to flop.

So, if you’re looking for your next big TV obsession, scroll down below and find out which creations are worth watching:

The TV shows that got better over time are…

Andor

First up, science-fiction fans have been delighted with the progress that Andor has made. The hit Star Wars series, which acts as a prequel to the movie Rogue One, was warmly accepted by fans last September. The final episode of season 1 also received an incredible IMDb rating of 9.1. With the second season expected to be released in August of next year, Andor fans will just have to wait and see if it holds up to its spectacular first season!

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s dark comedy Fleabag started out strong in 2016, with season 1 receiving an overall rate of 8/10 on IMDb. In its second and final season, however, the BBC Three show excelled with the addition of the Priest (played by Andrew Scott), and his will-they-won’t-they attraction with Fleabag. When the series concluded in 2019, it gave us a bittersweet ending which left fans satisfied, but still wanting more.

House of the Dragon

After Game of Thrones became so beloved around the world, it was no surprise that it was quickly followed up by the prequel series House of the Dragon. With an all-star cast including the likes of Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke, season 1 got off to a roaring start last August, with it receiving an overall score of 8.8. With its second season due to launch next year, viewers are holding their nerve to find out if House of the Dragon will continue to stand on its own two feet, or if it will eventually succumb to the last-minute fall from grace that Game of Thrones experienced.

Succession

Following its conclusion earlier this year, Jesse Armstrong’s intense family drama is now being regarded as one of the best shows of the century (so far!). Succession only got more and more popular as it continued, as the HBO series started out strong with a season 1 IMDb rating of 8.3. By the end of its epic conclusion in season 4, fans were riveted by the antics of Roy siblings Kendall, Shiv and Roman, and ended up scoring Succession an outstanding 9.5 for its finale.

Breaking Bad

Despite its credits rolling for the final time a decade ago, Breaking Bad is still being classed as one of the most gripping TV shows in recent years. The five-seasons long series, which starred Bryan Cranston as a teacher who opts to start producing drugs, started out strong with an IMDb rating of 8.7. By its conclusion in 2013, the show had reached an almost-flawless finale rating of 9.9. How impressive!

The Boys

Last but not least, Prime Video’s The Boys is continuing to impress its viewership with each new season. The fantasy series, based on a group who take on a quest to expose corruption amongst superheroes, first landed on our screens in July 2019 to a praise-worthy score of 8.7. The series has kept consistent so far and hasn’t recorded any huge highs or dips with IMDb ratings. With season four expected to air at some point next year, we can’t wait to see what happens next!

The TV shows that got worse with each episode are…

Westworld

At the top of the list, Westworld ranks high on the list of shows that started off promising, but increasingly began to let viewers down. The dystopian series, which is set in a Wild West themed amusement park and stars the likes of Thandiwe Newton and James Marsden, initially ranked highly, with fans giving it an 8.9 for its first season. However, by the end of its final season last August, audiences had grown a bit weary with Westworld and its score reduced to just 7/10. Not terrible, but not great!

Game of Thrones

As previously mentioned, Game of Thrones is a tricky one, as many fans still class it as being one of the best shows of the 21st century. However, there is no denying that its quality slowly started to dip as it progressed throughout its eight seasons. Many viewers have noted that GoT’s final season was the worst of the lot, and its last-ever episode received an even lower reception. Once the credits rolled, IMDb users chose to give the finale a brutal score of just 4/10. For a show that started out with a 9/10 rating in its first season, Game of Thrones was a disappointment in its conclusion.

The Crown

Part-fictional royal drama The Crown first landed on our screens in 2016, and it became an instant hit with both viewers and critics. With five seasons and three different casts under its belt, the Netflix series seems to have lost its way slightly with its audience. Despite the performances of stars such as Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown’s IMDb rating slipped to 7.9 for its most recent season. With The Crown’s sixth and final season set to premiere later this year, it will be interesting to see if it sticks its landing!