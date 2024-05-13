Judi Love shares funny response to Lorraine Kelly ‘snub’ claims

Judi Love has responded to *those* BAFTA rumours!

Last night, the Loose Women panellist attended the annual BAFTA TV Awards in London.

During the ceremony, Judi’s fellow ITV daytime presenter Lorraine Kelly was awarded the BAFTA Special Award, in recognition of her services to broadcasting.

However, as the camera cut to the audience’s reactions, it appeared as though Judi was rolling her eyes as Lorraine picked up her award.

Following Lorraine’s acceptance speech, many BAFTA viewers took to social media to claim that Judi was displeased with the 64-year-old’s win.

“Is anyone able to explain to me what Judi Love’s issue is with Lorraine Kelly?” one fan quizzed on X, formerly Twitter.

“Did Judi Love just roll her eyes after Lorraine Kelly’s speech?” another exclaimed.

Now, following endless speculation, Judi has finally addressed her reaction and ended claims that she has an issue with her fellow broadcaster.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old took to social media and shared a clip of the now-viral moment at the BAFTAs.

The video then cuts to Judi and Lorraine backstage at ITV this morning, standing side by side with pursed lips. After a few seconds, the pair then break into laughter, showcasing that all is well between them.

“After last night's incident and now this morning becoming international news! I’d like to make an official statement, please watch till the end!!” Judi wrote alongside the hilarious video.

Many of Judi’s followers have since been reacting to her response, with one commenting: “I love it! Don’t change one bit Judi!”

“Love this. Best response ever,” another exclaimed.

“The side eye was too funny!!” a third fan added.

During her speech on Sunday night, Lorraine reflected on the lifespan of her career.

“I really want to thank everybody that I’ve worked with for the past 40 years. From those early days of TV-am, right up until now. I’m really proud to work on breakfast and on daytime telly because we’re campaigning, we’re groundbreaking, but we also have an awful lot of fun,” she stated.