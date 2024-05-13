Ashley Benson unveils never-before-seen snaps after daughter’s birth

Ashley Benson has shared a first glimpse at her first child!

In February, the Pretty Little Liars star announced that she had welcomed her first child with her husband Brandon Davis.

The couple are now parents to an adorable baby girl, and it has since been confirmed that they have named their daughter Aspen.

Now, a few months into motherhood, Ashley has now chosen to reveal a first look at her baby girl – specifically, from the day she was born.

Last night, the 34-year-old posted five snaps from after her daughter’s arrival, including one of Ashley in hospital, cradling her firstborn and being joined by her own mother Shannon.

The final image showcases Ashley and Brandon enjoying a meal out with their little one, with the proud mum feeding her privately.

“Being your mom is the best gift of all,” Ashley wrote sweetly in her caption, in honour of Mother’s Day in the United States yesterday.

Many of the actress’ 24M followers have since been expressing their joy at being introduced to Ashley’s daughter.

“So cute! Hope you have the best Mother’s Day Ashley, your 1st one so happy for you xxx,” one fan commented.

“This is so beautiful,” another replied.

“Her full head of hair! So precious happy mother’s day,” a third follower added.

Credit: Ashley Benson Instagram

In November, Ashley and Brandon faced speculation that they were expecting their first child together, after reports that they had tied the knot. Two months later, Ashley chose to officially announce her pregnancy during an interview with LADYGUNN Magazine.

“I kept private because being so seen by everyone else, everyone has an opinion. It’s very lonely and you just feel judged. It’s really hard,” the Spring Breakers actress noted.

Following reports that she had given birth, Ashley quietly confirmed on February 29 that her daughter had arrived. At the time, she simply chose to share a photo of her daughter’s hand holding onto her thumb, alongside a pink heart emoji.