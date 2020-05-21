Recipe: These buttermilk scones are the ultimate breakfast treat

Fancy something a little sweeter for breakfast this morning? Why not try these sugar-topped buttermilk scones?

We're drooling already!

Serves

12

Preparation Time

15 minutes

Cooking Time

15 minutes

Ingredients

500g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

50g caster sugar

¼ tsp salt

100g butter, diced

284 ml buttermilk

Milk, for brushing

Caster sugar

Fresh cream, whipped for serving (optional)

Fresh berries, and jam optional to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C / 425°F / Gas mark 7.

Line and grease a large baking tray.

Tip the flour into a large bowl and stir in the baking powder, sugar and salt.

Rub the butter into the flour mixture with your fingertips until it is completely combined then stir in the buttermilk with the blade of a knife to make a soft dough.

Tip onto a lightly floured work surface and pat out with your hands until about 4-5cm thick.

Stamp out rounds using a small, floured cutter then place the scones on the baking tray, evenly spaced and brush with milk.

Scatter with sugar and bake for 12 minutes until golden.

Serve with fresh cream , jam and a serving of berries if you like.