Recipe: These buttermilk scones are the ultimate breakfast treat
Fancy something a little sweeter for breakfast this morning? Why not try these sugar-topped buttermilk scones?
We're drooling already!
Serves
12
Preparation Time
15 minutes
Cooking Time
15 minutes
Ingredients
500g self-raising flour
1 tsp baking powder
50g caster sugar
¼ tsp salt
100g butter, diced
284 ml buttermilk
Milk, for brushing
Caster sugar
Fresh cream, whipped for serving (optional)
Fresh berries, and jam optional to serve
Method
Preheat the oven to 220°C / 425°F / Gas mark 7.
Line and grease a large baking tray.
Tip the flour into a large bowl and stir in the baking powder, sugar and salt.
Rub the butter into the flour mixture with your fingertips until it is completely combined then stir in the buttermilk with the blade of a knife to make a soft dough.
Tip onto a lightly floured work surface and pat out with your hands until about 4-5cm thick.
Stamp out rounds using a small, floured cutter then place the scones on the baking tray, evenly spaced and brush with milk.
Scatter with sugar and bake for 12 minutes until golden.
Serve with fresh cream , jam and a serving of berries if you like.